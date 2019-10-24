NEW CASTLE, Del. — A regional non-profit has received a $25,000 grant o offer area children under the age of three autism Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy.
The Easterseals of Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore announced Thursday that it received the grant from Discover Bank.
“Easterseals recognizes the critical need in our community for ABA therapy for children with autism under the age of three,” Easterseals President and CEO Kenan Sklenar said.
“Easterseals is pleased to partner with Discover Bank to offer children this new therapy service.”
Officials from the non-profit said the financial institution has provided more than $125,000 in the last five years to Easterseals’ employment and health programs.
Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy programs help increase language and communication skills, and are known to improve attention, focus, social skills, memory and academics by focusing on teaching new skills. Family education and support is also a critical component when working with very young children, said Easterseals officials. Studies show that, if ABA therapy is begun before a child reaches the age of two, the methods are even more successful.
For 100 years nationally, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families.
Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities and respite services for caregivers.
To learn more about how your local Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.
