NORTH EAST — Approximately 4,500 plastic eggs filled with candy and small prizes went missing in and around the North East Elementary School playground on Saturday.

Fortunately, though, an estimated 300 kids – armed with brightly-colored collection buckets – made like detectives and tracked down those pastel eggs, which weren’t so much hidden as they were strewn across the expansive, grassy field for all eyes to see.

The children found those eggs filled with goodies during two separate hunts — all part of the Town of North East Easter Egg Eggstravaganza, a two-hour-long event that also featured kid-friendly games and characters, horse-drawn carriage rides, photo sessions with the Easter Bunny and other attractions.

Barker Real Estate’s North East Team and Delaware Financial organized the event, as they have done for the previous five or six years.

That included preparing the eggs for the Easter egg hunts.

“We did it over two nights — me, my wife and our daughter. We made it a family thing,” said Doug Phillips of Delaware Financial.

Phillips quickly qualified that he and his family prepared only 3,000 of the 4,500 eggs and then explained: “1,500 of the eggs came pre-stuffed.”

Several parents of toddlers at the event told the Cecil Whig that Saturday’s event marked the first time that their children had ever participated in an Easter egg hunt. Judging by how swiftly those youngsters toddled from egg to egg, dropping them into their buckets every time they picked one off the ground, they got the hang of the festive activity pretty quickly.

