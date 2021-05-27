RISING SUN — Neighbors told police they heard loud noises that might have been gunfire early Thursday morning.
However it turned out to be a 54-year-old Rising Sun man who has since been arrested and charged with multiple counts including driving under the influence and driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jeffrey Brian Able, a resident of the 500-block of North Walnut Street in Rising Sun, was taken into custody.
“He also had two warrants from Maryland State Police,” said Michael Holmes, spokesman for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Those warrants were for failing to appear in court in February and April 2021.
Witnesses along Mount and Haines Streets emerged from their homes just after 6:30 to find a red 2000 Toyota Solara with its front end crushed, a red 2006 Ford Pick up truck on its side and a white 2014 Kia Soul with its rear end damaged. Garage doors near where both the Kia and the Ford had been parked were also damaged.
“Senior Dep. Steven Hood was responding to Mount and Haines Streets and was advised by dispatch that the subject has removed the license plates from his car and fled the scene on foot,” Holmes said of the early morning chain of events. “He observed the subject walking northbound on Walnut and he had a Maryland plate in a tool bag.”
Hood stopped and asked the person — later identified as Able — where he was headed.
“The subject told the deputy he was headed home to get his rollback,” Holmes said, adding Hood reported that “the subject seemed to be impaired.”
At the scene the witnesses told Hood they saw someone get out of the Toyota, take off the tags, get a tool bag out of the car and walk away.
Both the Kia and the Ford were empty at the time of impact. Able refused medical treatment, Holmes said.
“He did not complete a field sobriety test,” he added.
According to the police report, Able told investigators he was on his way to a funeral when he sped along Mount Street toward Haines and struck the two parked cars.
