EARLEVILLE — Trish Blessing and her 18-year-old son, Emory, clean litter along sections of rivers and roads in and around Cecil County nearly every weekend.
That’s because Emory, who is diagnosed with autism, is passionate about keeping the land and water around his family’s Hack’s Point home fronting the Bohemia River free from debris. That goes ditto for anywhere else the young man happens to be.
“Some people on the spectrum with autism are highly focused on certain activities. For Em, he’s always been fixated on searching and cleaning. So we made lemonade out of it. Our family logs a couple of hundred hours a year cleaning rivers and roads, because there is an endless supply of trash,” Blessing said. “It relaxes him. That’s how Em soothes himself, by searching and cleaning.”
In addition to the planned cleanup outings, which sometimes involve Blessing’s husband, Steve, and their other two sons, there are incidental sessions in which Emory spruces up his surroundings when he and his mom are traveling from one place to another.
“Wherever we go, we have trash bags in the car,” Blessing noted.
On Saturday, approximately 40 members of the Bohemia River Boaters (BRB) joined Emory and his mom on a section of the Bohemia River and shared in his passion – resulting in the removal of nearly 6,400 pounds of garbage found along the riverbanks and in water during a four-hour-long cleanup project.
Included in the debris that Emory, his mom and the other volunteers collected in a stretch of land and water in the general area of the Bohemia River Bridge (Route 213) were 20 tires “of all shapes and sizes,” according to Jonny Towers, president of BRB, a Facebook recreational boater group that he helped start three years ago and now boasts roughly 4,400 members.
“The tides were perfect, low enough that we could see things that would have been under water at higher tides, and there was a good blowout wind. God was on our side, for sure, on Saturday,” Towers said, noting that the group used five boats during the cleanup project, including a tow boat.
Towers said he started the Facebook group for recreational boaters to create a sense of community for all the people he and his family meet – or may someday meet – while cruising or anchoring on the rivers in Cecil County and elsewhere.
In the past three years, BRB has held fundraising events. One of them raised slightly more than $20,000 to help two men after a fire destroyed their Chesapeake City home and belongings, he said. In another charity event, Towers added, BRB held a Flag Day event that generated $5,000 for a group that enables disabled U.S. military veterans to go hunting, fishing and crabbing.
As for Saturday’s cleanup project, Towers drew his inspiration from Emory.
“About two years ago, I was out on the water and I noticed this kid out cleaning along the river,” said Towers, who, during his childhood, spent his summers at his grandmother’s riverfront home in Cecil County. “It reminded me of when my dad would get me and my brother to clean up my grandma’s property along the river.”
Towers, who was on a tight schedule that day, took a photo of the teen, hard at work, and posted it on the BRB’s social media page. He hoped someone could identify the teen because he wanted to thank him for his effort to maintain the landscape.
His post drew a great deal of feedback, with many of the responders indicating that they also had seen the teen hard at work at various times and places. After one of her friends saw the BRB post and tagged her, Blessing contacted Towers. She identified the teen as her son and educated him on Emory and on his autism.
“It was funny. People were saying, ‘I saw him working on the Elk River,” or ‘I saw him working on the Sassafras River,’ or, ‘I saw him on Scotchman Creek’,” Blessing said, remarking with a chuckle, “We’ve been to all the waterways.”
Towers proposed organizing an annual cleanup day in which the BRB would assist Emory during one of his regular cleanup sessions, and Blessing approved. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the inaugural event planned for last spring.
“He truly is an inspiration, and he definitely brought the community together on Saturday,” Towers said.
Several businesses made contributions to help the effort on Saturday. The list of donated items for that day includes a commercial refuse bin and a garbage truck, which, at the end of the cleanup project, held approximately 4,000 pounds and 1,880 pounds of garbage respectively, according to Towers, who noted that the collected discarded tires weighed about an additional 500 pounds. An eatery donated free barbecue lunches, a nearby marina provided free use of its boat ramp and another business issued safety vests, he reported.
Towers expressed satisfaction after the cleanup event.
“Cleaning is something Emory really likes doing, and we are glad that we were able to take part in it,” Towers said, adding, “It helped him and it helped the environment.”
Blessing listed several benefits of Saturday’s group effort, including the fact that that section of the Bohemia River is much cleaner than it was before the project.
“It was so nice to see that army of people helping Emory. He was excited. He had conversations with some of them,” Blessing said, explaining that the cleanup provided an easy socialization opportunity for her son.
Also fitting, according to Blessing, “April is Autism Awareness Month, and Earth Day is this month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.