EARLEVILLE — An investigation is continuing after a blaze ripped through an Earleville home on Thursday, displacing its two occupants and sending one of them to a regional hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
One of the occupants called 911 at approximately 11:45 a.m., after discovering fire inside the residence in the 300 block of Grove Neck Road, fire officials reported. A smoke detector inside the dwelling sounded, they noted.
About 25 firefighters with area volunteer fire companies battled the blaze for approximately 30 minutes, before bringing it under control, fire officials said. Cecilton Volunteer Fire Co. served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
An ambulance crew transported one of the occupants to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, where he was treated for “non-life-threatening” injuries related to smoke inhalation, according to Sr. Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman.
Investigators identified Martin Poe Sr. as the property owner.
The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in structural damage to the one-story house, and it destroyed about $50,000 in contents, Alkire said, adding that the home is uninhabitable. Information regarding the type of assistance that the displaced occupants are receiving was unavailable, as of late Thursday afternoon.
MOSF detectives determined that the fire started inside a storage room, fire officials said. As of late Thursday afternoon, the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, fire officials added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.