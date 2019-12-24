RISING SUN — It was sort of ironic that Jacob Benningfield was fighting against the mud in Veterans Memorial Park on a recent Saturday morning.
The Eagle Scout candidate, with help from family and fellow scouts, is constructing a bridge that will take visitors to the Rising Sun park from the pavilion to the basketball courts and the trail system. That bridge makes the trip possible without going through the low lying, flood prone area and the mud.
Benningfield, 15, and his helpers were dealing with mud and slick conditions as deck boards and railing went into place.
“I’ve been working out here since October,” Benningfield, 15, said. That was when holes were dug and concrete poured for the footers. A member of Troop 92, he was invited to do the project by Rising Sun Commissioner David Warnick.
“Other kids in my troop built projects here,” the Rising Sun High School sophomore noted.
Rylan House, Daniel Few and Matthew Bernaro started the trail system for their respective Eagle Scout projects, each also building a section of wooden decking to carry hikers over wetlands and mud prone areas. Warnick said these represent at least $10,000 the town did not have to spend.
“Matt Bernaro’s project also involved cleanup of literally tons of trash,” Warnick said of the first of the scout projects. “We cleared up something like 8 tons of scrap metal and Matt and scouts did much of that work.”
While town staff did assist where needed, and Warnick worked alongside the scouts, offering his deck-building skills, the Eagle Scout candidates were in charge. That included getting volunteers, raising funds and purchasing supplies.
“I got help from Rising Sun American Legion, Home Depot and family and friends,” the scout said.
The foot bridge will be complete when gravel can be spread on both sides of the structure. That may not be right away, Benningfield said.
The project began in 2015 with a $633,710 grant from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources through its Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund. Ecotone was hired to address flooding in the town park off Wilson Avenue. Because of the topography in the park it was prone to flooding. Town officials addressed several angles to get the water to drain instead of collecting. Another goal was to eliminate erosion along the creek.
The work included collection basins, grading and redirecting Stone Run. That redirection resulted in making more access to the creek, adding riffles and other elements that keep the water in the creek and direct stormwater to the creek and other channels.
Benningfield’s bridge project will get visitors to the park across one of the areas that baffled the experts. Even with all the remediation the low-lying area in between the large pavilion and the basketball courts remained swamp-like. The only answer was to provide a bridge over that area.
As a result of all this work children are better able to play in the creek, Warnick said, noting an increase in that activity. Also he has noticed the water quality has improved and the number of wildlife species has increased. Damaging flooding has been minimized.
With the trail the public can see native plants and wildlife in the wetlands without disturbing them.
Benningfield’s contribution is the finishing touch according to Warnick.
“We’re going to have a ribbon cutting,” Warnick said of the years-long project. “I just don’t know when.”
Benningfield hopes to be there for that celebration.
“Depending on when it happens I will be here showing off my project,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.