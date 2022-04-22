Alex Brown said he got the design for his proposed feral cat shelters from looking at a number of different designs shown to him by Karen Burkhardt, right, president of the Chesapeake Feline Association. Brown, 17, wants to build two houses similar to the cardboard mock up he brought to Perryville officials Tuesday night.
Karen Burkhardt, president of Chesapeake Feline Association, gives an overview of the feral cat colony that lives at Perryville Community Park to the mayor and commissioners. She accompanied Alex Brown, 17, from North East who wants to build new houses and feeding stations for the colony as an Eagle Scout project.
PERRYVILLE — An Eagle Scout candidate from Boy Scout Troop 131 in North East is giving a feral cat colony an upgrade.
Alex Brown, a member of the troop based at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church, came before Perryville officials Tuesday night to explain his plans to build two large structures for the cats that call Perryville Community Park home. Brown will also build two feeding stations.
“These we feel are more aesthetically pleasing,” said Karen Burkhardt, president of Chesapeake Feline Association, a non-profit that works to humanely reduce feral cat populations through a trap-neuter-return program, offering low-cost spay-neuter services for cat owners and finding new homes for those cats that can be adopted. They also have an army of volunteers that routinely feed the managed colonies such as the one inside the Perryville park off of Marion Tapp Parkway.
Brown, a 17-year-old senior at North East High School, said the plastic tubs currently in use look out of place in the park.
“Mine would be wood sides with a shingled roof,” he said of the miniature cabins.
“I will be reaching out to local businesses in North East and Perryville,” Brown said. Each house will be weatherproofed with bedding and hay. Burkhardt gave Brown several designs to consider and he used those to come up with the boxy-style with doors on all four sides.
Brown came to the town work session with a cardboard mock up of what the houses would look like to show the mayor and commissioners.
Burkhardt said the houses, once in place, won’t be obvious to passersby unless one is looking for them specifically.
“We will tack them down to a concrete slab so people don’t walk away with them,” she added.
The feeding stations would also be under cover and secure.
“They’ll be about a foot tall and a foot-and-a-half wide to hold water and food,” Brown said. He’s working on a design that will allow for felines only. “We want to make sure just the cats can get in.”
Brown only has about a month to get the project completed. He turns 18 May 20 and that means he ages out of the Boy Scouts.
He credits Charles Hicks, his assistant scout leader and also Perryville’s code enforcement officer, with suggesting this project after his initial idea for another town was rejected.
The rank of Eagle is Boy Scouting’s highest honor.
