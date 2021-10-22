CECIL COUNTY — People wanting to safely dispose of their expired and unwanted prescription medications will have more than a half dozen places throughout Cecil County to do so Saturday, Oct. 23, which is the second National Prescription Drug Take Back Day of 2021.
Participating as drop-off sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, are the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, located at 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 112, in Elkton; the Elkton Police Department, located at 100 Railroad Ave.; the Maryland State Police North East Barrack, located at 2433 W. Pulaski Highway; the Maryland State Police JFK Highway Barrack, located at 15 Turnpike Drive in Perryville; the North East Police Department, located at 104 W. Cecil Ave., the Perryville Police Department, located at 2 Perryville Town Center Drive; and the Rising Sun Police Department, located at 1 E. Main St.
Hypodermic needles, liquid medications and illegal, or “street” drugs, cannot be dropped off at the sites, law enforcement and county officials emphasized.
It is noteworthy that, should residents have scheduling conflicts on Saturday, they still can safely dispose of their expired and unwanted prescription medications throughout the year because law enforcement agencies in Cecil County have permanent collection boxes in the lobbies of their stations.
Held in April and again in October every year, the one-day Prescription Drug Take Back Day event is aimed at promoting awareness of the dangers of keeping expired and unwanted prescription medication, particularly painkillers, and at motivating citizens to take action to eliminate the problem, according to law enforcement officials. The event is co-sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency.
“Second only to marijuana, non-medical prescription drugs are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs are finding an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinet,” a Maryland State Police spokesman reported in a press release promoting Saturday’s prescription drug take back event.
That spokesman went on to note that, according to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States in 2020, marking the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a single year, according to the spokesman. Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020, he reported.
Closer to home, in Maryland, during the first six months of 2021, health officials reported 1,358 confirmed unintentional overdose deaths involving drugs and alcohol compared to 1,351 overdose deaths during the same time period in 2020.
Moreover, opioids accounted for 1,217, or nearly 90 percent, of overdose deaths reported through June 2021 compared to 1,204 deadly overdoses in 2020. Of those opioid deaths, 250 were from prescription drugs through June 2021 compared to 216 over the same span in 2020.
While the twice-yearly Prescription Drug Take Back Day is aimed at raising awareness of the dangers of keeping unwanted and expired prescription medication in homes and at motivating residents to take action, it appears that Cecil County residents have been taking that message to heart for quite some time now.
Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson of the Rising Sun Police Department, for example, told the Cecil Whig in 2019 that approximately 40 pounds of unwanted and expired prescription medication are dropped off at the permanent drug collection box inside the RSPD station every quarter.
Peterson also reported then that, on each National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the RSPD collection box averages about 30 pounds of dropped-off prescription medication.
