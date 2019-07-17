BAY VIEW — A monthlong investigation into suspected drug sales near North East resulted in a Friday, July 12, raid that recovered an assortment of drugs and a stolen handgun, officials reported.
The Cecil County Drug Task Force had been surveilling the home of Nathaniel J. Metz, 26, in June due to reports of suspected drug sales, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Cecil County District Court.
On July 12, the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. team executed a search warrant at Metz’s home in the 2700 block of Joseph Biggs Highway. As the SWAT team entered the home, Metz ran from the living room to a back bedroom, where he was taken into custody, police reported.
A search of Metz’s shirt pocket found 10 baggies of suspected heroin stamped “Feel Good” and “Vicks,” records report, while investigators found $2,071 in cash and 0.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the bedroom and adjoining bathroom.
In the living room, police reportedly found two clonazepam pills, three small containers of suspected cocaine and four small containers of suspected crack cocaine, along with a digital scale, records indicate.
In the detached garage and basement, investigators found 9mm ammunition, marijuana, $700 and 10 total bottles of methadone, records report.
In Metz’s Dodge pickup truck, investigators found 15.9 grams of suspected cocaine, 130.3 grams of suspected heroin stamped “Feel Good,” a small bag of marijuana, seven packets of buprenorphine, and a loaded Glock 19 9mm handgun, records report.
A check of the federal crime database revealed that the handgun was reported stolen by the Upper Darby, Pa., Police Department in June 2018.
Metz faces two counts of drug distribution, seven counts of drug possession and one count each of possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, drug distribution with a handgun, and possession of a stolen gun. As of Monday, Metz was being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center. He has an Aug. 12 preliminary hearing.
