NORTH EAST — Two Cecil County men remained jailed Tuesday after investigators — who initially had been focused on only one of the suspects — confiscated more than one pound of suspect heroin/fentanyl, a loaded handgun, approximately $22,000 in cash and other evidence, according to court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as North East-area residents Christopher M. Allen, 34, and Christopher M. Garland, 31.
At the outset, the investigation by members of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office’s Street Level Crimes Unit focused on Allen, police reported. After developing Allen as a suspect, SLCU investigators applied for a warrant to search his residence in the unit block of Zion Acres Road and his black 2007 BMW, police said. A Cecil County Circuit Court judge, in turn, granted them the search warrant, police added.
Then, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday (May 4), SLCU prepared to serve the warrant allowing them to search Allen’s car, which investigators had tracked to the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in the unit block of Elwoods Road, north of North East, according to police. Cecil County Drug Task Force agents and detectives with the Maryland State Police Special Investigations Section were assisting the SLCU members, police noted.
Before investigators could serve the search warrant, however, Garland purportedly entered the picture — driving into the hotel parking lot in a black Chevrolet Impala, court records show.
“Investigators then observed Allen exit the hotel, wearing a black back pack, and walk into the parking lot and meet with Garland, who then exited the Impala, both appearing to the be engaged in what investigators believed to be a pending drug transaction,” court records allege.
At that time, investigators detained Allen and Garland, police said. Then they executed the search warrant relating to Allen and his BMW, police added.
Investigators confiscated 109 blue wax stamped bags holding approximately 40 grams of suspect heroin/fentanyl, after finding them inside the back pack, where they also located a plastic bag holding about 17 grams of suspect methamphetamine, according to the charging document. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Also inside that back pack, investigators found an operational digital scale marked by “suspect meth residue” and a cell phone, police said. While searching Allen’s car, police added, investigators found a magnetic box that had been affixed to the bottom of the driver’s seat.
Then, at about 12:30 p.m. on that day, approximately one hour later, investigators conducted the court-approved search of Allen’s residence — where they found and seized 1,689 additional baggies containing 577 grams of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, which translates to about a pound and a quarter, according to the charging document. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound and about 113 grams in a quarter-pound.
In addition, investigators found and confiscated $22,277 in cash and a “suspected drug ledger,” court records allege.
As for Garland, investigators conducted a probable-cause search of his Impala, after seeing a .22 caliber Rohn handgun “in plain view” on the driver’s side floorboard, police said. The revolver was loaded with six bullets, police added.
Investigators later contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Garland is prohibited from possessing a firearm and, or, ammunition because he had been convicted of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute, which is a felony offense, according to the charging document.
In addition, while searching his Impala, investigators found and confiscated three stamped wax bags holding a small amount of suspect heroin/fentanyl and a plastic bag containing about a half-gram of suspect crack cocaine, court records allege.
Allen is facing nine criminal charges, six of which are felonies, including possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a large amount of heroin/fentanyl, court records show.
Garland is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled and dangerous substance — both of which are felonies — and seven misdemeanor offenses, including loaded handgun in a vehicle and illegal possession of ammunition, according to court records.
Allen and Garland remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, five days after their bail review hearings, court records show.
