ELKTON — Earlier this month, student members of the Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition were honored at the 30th annual Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America forum at the National Harbor near Washington, D.C.
The four-day event coincided with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration's 16th annual Prevention Day.
The DrugFree Cecil youth were awarded the "prestigious" Dose of Prevention Challenge Award, said Virgil Boysaw, the county's Drug Free Coordinator. The students came in first place after significant efforts around raising awareness about prescription and over-the-counter medicine abuse in the county during October, which is National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month.
“They’ve become rockstars,” said Superintendent Jeff Lawson. “If you spend any length of time with them, it’s easy to see why.”
Boysaw said that peer-led prevention initiatives produce youth leaders in communities. Drug Free Cecil offers training to youth leaders, which in turn influences others their age.
“Prevention is vital to the continuum because we can be proactive by educating our youth and their parents on the dangers of substance misuse,” Boysaw said.
“Prevention helps create local conditions, opportunities and experiences that help develop and encourages healthy life-styles. And prevention’s aim is to forestall negative behavior, rather than taking corrective action later.”
The student members of DrugFree Cecil spoke to lawmakers about federal investment in substance misuse and asked that the DrugFree Communities program be funded at the maximum amount.
Those who attended the event are:
Jack Wooten, Reid Wooten, Kayla Ferdinando, Haylee Tennis-Shires and Ava Stephens, all from Rising Sun High School ; Ainsley Erdner, Kaleigh Cooper, Kelsey Meis and Laura Longeway, all from Bohemia Manor High School; Caleb Travers from Elkton High School; Katie Crouch and Jillian Epstein from North East High School; Cheyanne Strong, Anna Rando and Chris Peschek from Perryville High School .
Chaperones were Erin Hamson, Beth Creek, Sgt. Todd Creek, Officer Stavros Plagianakos and Victoria Skiba. Also in attendance were John Roush from Cecil County Schools; Barb Smith, the Drug Free Cecil Project Fiscal Agent; and Cecil County Government's Drug Free Coordinator Virgil Boysaw, Jr.
