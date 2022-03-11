Perryville Middle School students Aryanna Lawson and Audrey Hamson’s presentation focused on neuroplasticity. The duo incorporated religious text from the bible in their work , to show that the brains ability to adapt to new situations is not a new concept. Their presentation was one of 8 focusing on prevention and at North East High School on Monday.
Cecil County Council member Al Miller listening to Rising Sun high school sophomore Mason Watters’s presentation on about corporate greed and marijuana. Watters’s presentation argues that the THC potency of marijuana has gone up over the years, creating a more addictive product.
Rising Sun sophomore Rebecca Taylor’s presentation at the Drug Free Cecil Prevention Science Fair focused on how sleep deprivation increases the risk of drug addiction.
NORTH EAST — Students involved with Drug Free Cecil Youth Coalition presented 8 research projects about a variety of public health topics inside North East High School for their first Prevention Science Fair.
“To our knowledge this is the first time anyone has done anything like this,” Beth Creek, executive director of Youth Empowerment Source. ”We spoke to the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) and they said they never heard of a prevention science fair.”
Projects ranged from research about possible alternatives to antibiotics, to work about how sleep deprivation intersects with addiction.
“Although we are Drug Free Cecil we also focus on behavioral health prevention,” Creek said. “Mental health is part of what we look at because mental health plays into dependency, it’s all interconnected.”
Many of the students had the opportunity to work with experts from organizations like the Cecil County Health Department and the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Isaac Lawson and Taylor Young, students at Perryville High School, worked on a project examining the effectiveness of bacteriophages – viruses that target bacteria – in killing E. Coli bacteria, to see if they are a possible alternative to antibiotic drugs.
“Bacteria have become more and more resistant to antibiotics and aren’t working on bacteria anymore,” Lawson said. “So we need to find an alternative.”
Young said people are often becoming reliant on antibiotics, asking their doctors for them even when it’s not necessary.
Through a study they found that bacteriophages were slightly better then a control, but much less effective than antibiotics. The group felt that they may have not used a high enough concentration of bacteriophages to be effective against the bacteria.
Rising Sun sophomore Rebecca Taylor focused on sleep deprivation’s connection to addiction. She said that addictive substances increase the amount of dopamine and other brain chemicals that are often negatively impacted by a lack of sleep. Many marijuana users, Taylor found, use the substance as a sleep aid.
A different project focused on those trying to help prevent others from accessing drugs. Elkton High School sophomore Zoey Chapman showcased drug deactivation kits, where people can place leftover prospective medication to deactivate them without harming the environment in the way disposing drugs by flushing them down the toilet.
“An important step to prevention is getting rid of drugs, not sharing them,” Chapman said.
