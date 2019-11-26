CONOWINGO – An investigation is continuing after a driver was killed early Tuesday morning when his tractor-trailer veered off the Conowingo Dam and plummeted to the bottom of that structure in a single-vehicle accident, according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators were withholding the victim's name, as of early Tuesday afternoon, pending the notification of his next-of-kin, police reported.
The fatal crash occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 1 (Conowingo Road) near Route 222 (Susquehanna River Road), police said. MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack were dispatched to the scene, as were paramedics and other emergency workers, police added.
“Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a Peterbilt truck tractor and dump trailer off the side of the Conowingo Dam. The driver of the Peterbilt truck tractor was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Services paramedics,” an MSP spokesman outlined.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the “truck and trailer combination vehicle” failed to negotiate a curve while traveling in the southbound lane of Conowingo Road.
The vehicle then struck the concrete barrier and guardrail on the northbound side of the road, before overturning and falling to the base of the dam, police added.
A Maryland State Highway Administration crew responded to assist with the road closure and traffic control, according to police.
The Maryland State Police CRASH Team, which conducted an accident reconstruction, and the agency's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the scene to investigate, police reported.
Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference case #19MSP050362, as the investigation continues.
The fatal crash forced emergency workers to close the travel portion of the Conowingo Dam for more than five hours.
That section of Route 1 was reopened at approximately 7 a.m.; however, officials closed the travel portion of the dam again between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, allowing for crews to repair concrete that was damaged in the fatal crash. Traffic was detoured to Interstate 95 and Route 40.
