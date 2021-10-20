EDGEWOOD — A Florida man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after he allegedly led law enforcement officers on a chase that stretched approximately eight miles — while he was driving a tractor trailer in the wrong direction on Interstate 95 in Harford County, according to the Maryland State Police.
Despite the against-the-grain chase in the northbound lane of I-95, no crashes occurred during incident, which started shortly after noon on Monday at the Maryland House Travel Plaza off I-95 near Aberdeen, police reported.
An MSP trooper suffered unspecified injuries when he fell off the moving tractor-trailer while standing on the vehicle’s passenger’s side platform and commanding the suspect driver to stop, police said. The injured trooper refused medical treatment, police added.
Investigators identified the suspect as Maurice D. Cooper, 37, of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Arrested in Edgewood, after abandoning his tractor trailer and hiding in the woods, Cooper is charged with attempted second-degree murder and four other offenses, including first-degree assault and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, according to Harford County District Court records.
Cooper remained in the Harford County County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, a day after his bail review hearing, court records show.
The incident started at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, when MSP troopers assigned to the agency’s JFK Barrack near Perryville responded to the Maryland House Travel Plaza off I-95 near Aberdeen after receiving a theft complaint, police reported.
Police said the alleged victim told MSP troopers that a man stole his jacket and keys inside the travel plaza. The alleged victim described the tractor trailer that the suspect had been driving to the troopers, police added.
“While the victim was informing police of the theft, personnel from the MDTA (Maryland Department of Transportation Agency) Courtesy Patrol Unit, who happened to be in the area, advised police of a tractor trailer exiting the travel plaza on the wrong side. The tractor trailer was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-95, driving against traffic,” an MSP spokesperson said.
With emergency lights on their patrol vehicles flashing and the sirens blaring, troopers chased the tractor trailer in an attempt to stop the driver, according to MSP officials, who further reported that they called the barrack and requested additional troopers.
“State police in their marked patrol cars, with emergency lights activated, shadowed the tractor trailer from the southbound lanes of I-95 while other patrol cars traveled northbound on I-95 towards the tractor trailer,” the spokesperson outlined.
After traveling in the wrong direction on northbound I-95 for approximately three miles, the suspect stopped the tractor trailer on the fast-lane shoulder of the highway, which investigators described as “an active work zone where several highway workers were conducting roadwork,” police said.
At that point, a trooper got out of his patrol vehicle to make contact with the suspect, who had been “endangering the lives of numerous motorists and highway workers,” police added.
The trooper climbed onto the passenger’s side step of the tractor trailer and, through the open passenger side window, that law enforcement officer made several requests for the suspect driver to “shift the truck into park and hand over his keys,” police reported.
“In response to the trooper’s request, the driver accelerated into the northbound lanes of I-95, again traveling south against northbound traffic. Concerned for the safety of the motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity of the moving truck, the trooper continued to yell at the driver to stop, but he refused. As the driver continued to accelerate, the trooper was subsequently thrown from the truck onto the highway,” the spokesperson said.
The suspect then drove approximately four more miles on northbound I-95 — while still heading south, police said. After crossing all of the northbound I-95 lanes to the slow shoulder, once again into a construction zone, the suspect made a U-turn and continued north on that highway, police added.
Aware of the ongoing incident, an off-duty law enforcement officer followed the tractor trailer as it exited I-95, police reported.
A Baltimore County Police Department helicopter crew responded to assist in locating the suspect tractor trailer, after the driver had pulled into a motel parking lot in the 1700 block of Edgewood Road in Edgewood, according to police.
Witnesses in that area told investigators that the suspect driver ran into the woods behind the motel, after abandoning the tractor trailer in that business parking lot, police reported.
With the assistance of Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies, troopers surrounded the woods, police said. Guided by his handler, a specially trained scent dog with the HCSO’s K-9 Unit tracked the suspect, whom law enforcement officers then found along the wood line, police added.
Investigators arrested the suspect, later identified as Cooper, at that location, police reported.
The MSP spokesperson noted that, throughout the wrong-way chase, the JFK Barrack received numerous calls from people reporting that a tractor trailer was driving against traffic on I-95.
“There were no reported crashes due to the tractor trailer driving against traffic, nor were any injuries sustained during the incident,” the spokesperson said.
Detectives assigned to MSP’s Criminal Enforcement Division North are continuing their investigation, police said, adding that they are seeking the public’s help.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact MSP’s JFK Highway Memorial Barrack at 410-537-1150.
