Just under 900 people attended the 7th Winestock Festival at Dove Valley Vineyard and Winery in Rising Sun on Saturday. Mike and Connie McMullen of Rising Sun were some of the many Cecil County residents who wore tie-dye and other classic ‘60s gear for the event.
Just under 900 people attended the 7th Winestock Festival at Dove Valley Vineyard and Winery in Rising Sun on Saturday. Amber Pucci, from Treats By Zeets in North East was one of the many vendors at the event.
Just under 900 people attended the 7th Winestock Festival at Dove Valley Vineyard and Winery in Rising Sun on Saturday. Many attendees such as Trudy Bennett, Victoria Sheets, Valerie Montgomery and Holly Searles, dressed in 1960s accurate costumes for the occasion.
Just under 900 people, such as (from right to left) Alix Vanderwiele, Nikki Hill, Megan Nunley and Brooke Wills from Perryville, attended the 7th Winestock at Dove Valley Vineyard and Winery in Rising Sun on Saturday.
Just under 900 people attended the 7th Winestock Festival at Dove Valley Vineyard and Winery in Rising Sun on Saturday.
Just under 900 people, including Shawn and Bobbie Jo Weaver, attended the 7th Winestock at Dove Valley Vineyard and Winery in Rising Sun on Saturday.
The band Bleech was one of four groups providing live entertainment to the just under 900 people who attended the 7th Winestock at Dove Valley Vineyard and Winery in Rising Sun on Saturday.
