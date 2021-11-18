CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Council selected Donna Culberson to replace outgoing member George Patchell as the District 4 County Council member.
Culberson was selected from a group of three candidates, the other two being Ed Larsen, who previously ran for Patchell’s seat, and Richard “Rick” Wilson. The three candidates were selected by the Cecil County Republican Central Committee, with Culberson being selected by the County Council.
“She came in with an open mind,” Councilman Bill Coutz said. “She had an idea about issues within the county that she wanted to serve and she qualified on all the criteria necessary.”
Coutz said in a discussion with council that Culberson focused on the need for maintenance of schools, instead of funding projects like turf fields. According to Coutz, Culberson's interest in running for reelection in 2022 also played a factor in her selection.
“I have heard from a number of people concerned that schools are getting turf fields over fixing schools with issues,” Culberson said in a prior interview with the Whig. “Money was spent on a new library. Why was that necessary instead of using it on something else? Those are the types of things in which I hope to get involved.”
In an interview with the Whig after being selected, Culberson, a Conowingo native, said a main goal is passing legislation around how elections are conducted.
“Election integrity is a big hot topic,” Culberson said. “I want to try to address issues related to that so people know their vote is being counted.”
Culberson specifically wants the council to pass voter ID legislation.
“I don't think people feel that their votes count anymore, especially after everything that's been going on from the last presidential election,” Culberson said.
When asked about issues within the school system, Culberson expressed opposition to Critical Race Theory (CRT), and said that school children are ‘colorblind’ and do not care about the race of their classmates. She said it is unfair to label white people has having white privilege and label people of color as people who require reparations.
“To me that whole thing is more racist than anything else that has been going on in this country,” Culberson, referring to CRT, said. “That is a racist program and it needs to stop.”
The core idea of CRT is that racism is not just a matter of individual biases, but is something embedded in legal systems and institutions, which leads to differential outcomes based on race.
Cecil County Public Schools have been adamant that CRT is not being taught in public schools. Culberson does not believe the school board's assertion that CRT is not being taught.
“I believe, to some degree, that it is in the school system,” Culberson said. “I don't think they're calling it CRT. They're calling it something completely different.”
Culberson disagreed with the current school mask mandate arguing it should be up to individual parent choice.
“It’s child abuse, I do not agree with it whatsoever,” Culberson said.
Masks are currently mandated in public schools by the state of Maryland. Lauren Levy, the Cecil County Public Health Officer supported indoor school mask mandates, and they would be an effective way to ensure a COVID-19 outbreak does not occur. Culberson said that masks are not effective in slowing COVID-19, and are dangerous for students to wear eight hours a day.
Culberson opposes an increase in the number of warehouses in Cecil County, and said the area needs to have a variety of jobs.
Culberson works as a consultant for CPA firm Schiavi Wallace and Rowe, assisting hospitals and nursing homes in Maryland. Culberson previously worked for 22 years as a business manager for Calvert Manor nursing home in Rising Sun.
“I was really impressed with her financial background,” Council president Bob Meffley said.
