Members of the Perryville Railroad Museum will be packing up all their displays and materials soon in preparation for a crew from Maryland Transit Administration MARC to rehabilitate the 117-year-old building.
Patrick Stetina, National Director of the National Railway Historical Society and membership chair of the Perryville Railroad Museum told Perryville’s mayor and commissioners Tuesday night that the museum is getting a total makeover courtesy of Maryland Transit Administration MARC commuter rail system.
Members of the Perryville Railroad Museum will be packing up all their displays and materials soon in preparation for a crew from Maryland Transit Administration MARC to rehabilitate the 117-year-old building.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
Patrick Stetina, National Director of the National Railway Historical Society and membership chair of the Perryville Railroad Museum told Perryville’s mayor and commissioners Tuesday night that the museum is getting a total makeover courtesy of Maryland Transit Administration MARC commuter rail system.
PERRYVILLE — Get to the Perryville Railroad Museum now and then come back in August and see the difference.
That’s the advice Patrick Stetina, national director of the National Railway Historical Society and membership chair of the Perryville Railroad Museum, gave to the town’s mayor and commissioners Tuesday night.
The building off of Broad Street – that still serves as a train station for Maryland Transit Administration MARC commuter rail – is getting a complete makeover donated by MARC.
“We were kind of expecting it,” Stetina said Thursday of the project that will cover most of the structure built in 1905.
“The dormers will be redone and the brick will be repointed. They are going to replace windows and there will be new floors in the major part of the building,” Stetina said. “And paint? Oh boy every wall will be painted.”
He noted that the tile floor is in horrible shape so the membership was happy to hear of its replacement.
“This is exciting for you and exciting for our community,” said Mayor Matt Roath.
While he agreed that this is exciting news, Stetina said the building must be emptied so MARC can do the work.
“All the equipment and displays need to be taken down,” he said, adding that includes the HO scale model railroad layout that’s been in the museum since 1995. Stetina favors tearing it down and building something new when the work is complete.
“The photo gallery needs to be wrapped and stored and all the bookcases will need to be emptied and moved out,” Stetina said. “There’s a lot of work to be done.”
Museum leadership will meet with MARC next week to establish a timeline for the renovation, with the expectation that the work will start in June or July.
He noted he needs to find a way to store the items – especially the model trains, model buildings and all the Museum’s photos – away from summer heat damage.
“We’re the keepers of the station,” he said of the responsibilities. “(MARC) want to keep us there to watch the building.”
Stetina said that, since the building is still a working commuter rail station Monday through Friday, it is likely the work would be done on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.