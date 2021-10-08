PORT DEPOSIT — Sometime in the near future, the grand estate known as the Donaldson Brown Center will once again look very much as it did when it was built in 1939 for its namesake, Baltimore-born inventor and DuPont director Frank Donaldson Brown.
While it is open for weddings and receptions, parties, meetings, family reunions, conferences and other gatherings the mansion and grounds owned by the University of Maryland is going through a restoration project aimed at bringing back its original glory.
"We're replacing the clay tiles with synthetics and replacing rotting wood," said Robert Milner, executive director of Auxiliary Services at the Donaldson Brown Center. "We're fixing or replacing windows."
The Georgian mansion was constructed from 1936 to 1939, at which time the Brown family took up residence. The mansion replaced a family home in New York that was destroyed by fire. Jennifer Coolahan, business specialist for Auxiliary Services, pointed out that it was apparent Brown was not eager to have another fire.
"The walls in this house are solid concrete, 18 inches thick," Coolahan said. It was built to skyscraper standards of the day with steel beams in its roof.
University officials are planning to add fire suppression to the building, noting those thick walls won't allow for a traditional sprinkler system.
"So we're going to install a fire mister," Coolahan said. "That's more appropriate for historic sites."
She said the misters will not detract from the history but, when activated, would protect the contents of the mansion. That includes a grand piano so large that it had to be disassembled to be moved from the first floor to a second floor room, where it was put back together.
Currently, an assessment is under way to determine what needs to be done – inside and outside – and in what order.
"We'll do the driveway first," Milner said. It's a long drive, which is shared with the Mt. Ararat Farm operated by Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East. It's also rutted and deteriorating. Renovating the roof will require the replacement of rotting wood and all new synthetic tile instead of the current clay.
The grand columns and fountain to one side of the property will also get attention.
"We'd like to do the fountain and the portico," Coolahan said of the building projects. That's a popular spot for wedding photos, she said, adding that the gardens surrounding the fountain also need attention.
"We need garden help," she said. With gardens that are overrun and in need of color, Coolahan was hoping to find a club or organization to help.
There once were two concrete dragonflies attached to the fountain. While no one can say for sure, the belief is that the decorative pieces were bequeathed to someone in the family – likely Brown's son Vaughan – when Donaldson Brown died in 1965. They have not been found. There are numerous other family treasures still present in the house and much of the original fixtures, such as the bathroom set ups, are the same today as when the house was built.
There is a spectacular view of the Susquehanna River from the property and the makings of some grand sunset photos.
Each bedroom is set as it probably looked when the family lived there, including a large bedroom occupied by the two oldest sons who were at or near adulthood when the move happened. That room includes shelved walls filled with books, cozy chairs and a large fireplace.
Each room is appointed to accept overnight guests. The house also has shuffleboard and a pool table.
"There are 16 rooms with 25 beds and a carriage house with nine rooms and 15 beds," Coolahan said.
"Once we get things done, we plan to have events here," she said. "It would be a great place for a music festival, cooking classes, wine tastings."
The staff of the Center are also exploring other options for events to hold at the estate.
"It could be a perfect place for a murder mystery event," she added. Team building, experiential learning and family reunions are also among the ideas being bandied about for the lush property.
Weddings and other parties are still on the schedule, as are Mother's Day and Father's Day brunches; and new bookings are being taken with plans to make the renovations and restorations fade into the background.
A virtual tour of the Donaldson Brown Riverfront Event Center can be had at donaldsonbrown.com. To get details on booking and accommodations call 410-378-2555.
