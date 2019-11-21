NORTH EAST – A man is facing several charges after officers confiscated a mix of suspect heroin and fentanyl from him – while investigating a public domestic disturbance in which the suspect allegedly hurled his girlfriend against a vehicle in downtown North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Jesse James Hunt 33, of the unit block of West Race Street in North East.
North East Police Department officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, after receiving complaints concerning a “loud and disruptive argument” involving Hunt and a woman as they were walking in the unit block of West Cecil Avenue, police reported.
“Hunt’s actions caused people to exit their homes to see what the source of the screaming and cursing was. Independent witnesses stated they watched as Hunt grabbed (the woman) by the rear of her neck and seat of her pants. Witnesses and (the woman) both stated that Hunt then threw (the woman) into the front fender/bumper of a parked minivan. This action caused visible injury to (the woman) and visible damage to the vehicle,” outlines NEPD Ofc. A. Williams in his statement of probable cause contained in court records.
Williams is listed in court documents as the arresting officer.
The woman told investigators that Hunt punched her two or three times in the face, after throwing her against the minivan, police reported.
“I observed multiple fresh dark and red abrasions and bruising to her head, face, neck and hands. I also observed defensive marks on her hands and arms,” reported Williams, who took evidence photos of the woman’s injuries.
The officer arrested Hunt in that area shortly after the incident, police said, adding that Hunt had attempted to flee from the scene.
During a pat-down search of Hunt after he had been taken into custody, investigators found and confiscated 13 baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl and three hypodermic needles, court records allege.
Hunt is charged with possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, two counts of second-degree assault and five other offenses, including malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Thursday, three days after his bail review hearing, according to court records, which list Dec. 18 as his preliminary hearing date.
