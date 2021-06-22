ELKTON- Downtown Elkton became the home of dozens of dogs and dog lovers on Thursday for Dog's Day of Summer, a celebration of our furry friends.
Many people brought dogs that needed to be socialized after a year without much interaction with other canines and humans.
“She’s a COVID puppy so we’re trying to get her socialized,” Alaine Schuster, the owner of Lily a Dachshund, said.
Caroline Parker even had her dog, Darby on a strawberry leash so people would know that despite a loud bark, her dog is friendly.
One dog, Max, arrived in Elkton in style, wearing goggles in the passenger carriage of a motorcycle.
“I love motorcycles and I love my dog,” owner Larry Bacon said. “It seems like a shame to go riding on a bike without your puppy.”
The collection of dogs included one, Sadie, who is currently looking for a new home. Sadie is from the South, where she was living outside with a litter of puppies before a neighbor took her to a rescue. The three-year-old dog arrived at Fur-Ever Paws in Newark the morning of Dog Days for Friday, according to foster owner Cassandra Conley.
Readers interested in adopting Sadie or a different dog can go to the Fur-Ever Paws website https://fur-everpaws.com/.
2021 marked the third annual Dog's Day of Summer. Margie Blystone, Elkton Alliance Board member, said a big change was an increased interest from people who operate businesses from their home. She said it also shows people that Elkton is a dog friendly community, encouraging people to bring their dogs while patronizing local businesses.
“With the outdoor dining, people are going to bring their dogs now,” Blystone said.
Blystone’s daughter, Sarah, came up with the initial idea for the event.
Local businesses included The 8 Paws Bakery, run by Erin Eates. She began making her own dog food in response to recalls almost four years ago when she first got a German Shepherd, Rocco. Eates makes all her treats in her North East home and turned her passion into a business around two months ago, moving to part-time work to spend more time on the company.
Eates even creates custom made treats for dogs with allergies along with birthday cakes and dog doughnuts called pupper dunkers that include fresh fruit.
Certified dog massage therapist Cate Campbell is set to open a physical location for her business All Fur Them on July 1, after being in business for eight years. Campbell runs a full service dog grooming salon, including nail trimming.
“If you are a female dog and you have a lot of puppies, you lose blood flow, you lose a lot of the nutrients in your body, message helps with that,” Campbell said when asked about the benefits of massage for dogs. “Stress, anxiety. Even some skin issues can be helped with massage.”
Tags by Julie celebrated its grand opening on Friday in Elkton. Owner Julie Rosario creates custom dog name tags, with flowers and gemstones to add a personal touch to something that is around your dog's collar every day. Her tags started out as gifts for friends and family, until she decided to take the leap into business to share her creations.
“I love to craft and I love animals,” Rosario said.
Non-profit PAWS for People also participated in the benefit. PAWS has certified dogs that provide much needed company to people in nursing homes and hospitals. Matt Waters had his dog Flüf work with PAWS because of her friendly personality.
“Look at the reactions she gets,” Waters, when asked about why he started working with PAWS, said. “It’s just pure joy.”
