ELKTON — In hopes of inspiring young minds to keep dreaming big and to get families reading together, Discover Books of Baltimore donated 1,000 books to the Cecil County Public Library Monday morning.
Some of Cecil County’s youngest dreamers gathered for story time, led by actor and Discover Books ambassador Jacob Young in the Elkton library. Afterwards, children got first pick of picture and early chapter books to take home with them.
“Years ago, I was sitting next to a man on an airplane and his kids were grown. When I asked him if there was anything he’d do differently as a father, he said ‘I wish I could have read to him more,’” Young said before a small crowd. “That resonated with me.”
Young, who won an Emmy award for “General Hospital” and was featured in other popular daytime dramas like “All My Children” and “One Life to Live,” said that he was attracted to Discover Books as a father and an artist.
Discover Books arrived in Elkton partially because of Young’s own connection to the town. His wife, model Christen Steward grew up in Elkton, and the family comes back for visits. This is his way of giving back to the community he’s grown to love, he said.
“I read a lot as an actor, and it’s one of the things I love to do as a father: reading to my kids,” he told the Whig. “But what drew me in was the sustainability portion, where millions of books have been repurposed. Instead of going to landfill, they are being resold in some areas, making it more affordable for families to read together.”
Founded in 2003, Discover Books is based out of Baltimore warehouse and focuses on resale, redistribution, and recycling books into other paper products. The organization collected 12 million books annually nationwide.
Those books are either reused in other products, donated or sold online at low prices. It’s estimated that Discover Books has saved 700 million pounds of books from landfills.
This donation of 1,000 books to CCPL is valued at $3,000, according to Discover Books officials.
“Our mission is to get books in peoples’ hands and share those and keep the life of those books alive, and this is a small complement of what we normally see per year,” Discover Books CEO Gary Broache said.
The Discover Books donation mirrors 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, the CCPL program geared to establish regular reading routines as early as possible in a child’s life and continue those habits throughout early childhood years.
That program was created in partnership with Cecil County Public Schools and the Cecil County Early Childhood Advisory Council after CCPS was awarded a Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Grant from the Maryland State Department of Education in 2018.
After story time with Young, each child was able to dig in the massive cardboard bin brimming with picture books and early chapter books to take home with them.
CCPL Executive Director Morgan Miller explained that the books that remained would be used to help expand various after school programs, like packaging some in kits for the Head Start Program and the Bookmobile.
“With each of these books, we have 1,000 opportunities to open up children’s imagination and learning throughout their whole lives,” Miller said. “I do appreciate what Jacob and Discover Books are doing to breathe new life into books, it’s a wonderful way to inspire an appreciation for reading.”
Mayor Rob Alt presented a proclamation honoring the good deeds of Young and Broache and declaring the day as Discover Books day.
