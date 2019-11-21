CALVERT — Community members will be raising money for a scholarship for Cecil College students as they participate in a disc golf tournament on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Calvert Regional Park.
With tee off around 10 a.m., the second annual tournament will allow people to try their hand at disc golf, a hybrid of frisbee and golf, as they help support the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is named after the late Bettie Murray, a Cecil County Public Schools speech-language pathologist and education advocate, who passed away in 2018.
Fees for entering the tournament are $25 for pros, $20 for advanced players, and $15 for amateurs. There will also be a 50/50 cash raffle with $1 per ticket. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the scholarship, which aims to better a young person’s future.
Attendees will be able to register to compete in the tournament on the day of the event.
Anyone who brings any significant disc golf item, such as a new disc, shirt, hat or towel, will get $5 off their entry fee. These donations will be used as prizes.
At the first annual tournament, organizers dedicated a disc as the trophy and had everyone at the inaugural event sign the front. Going forward, the disc will be a “traveling trophy,” which will be awarded to the lowest score winner across all divisions and remain in their possession until the following year’s tournament.
