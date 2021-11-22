CALVERT — The 4th Annual Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday (Nov. 28) at Calvert Regional Park and, based on the previous three events, it will be a fun way to top off a four-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Registration for the disc golf tourney will start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, followed by a players meeting at 9:30 a.m. and tee time at 10 a.m.
Beyond the actual playing of disc golf, there will be plenty of other attractions.
"Through the generosity of tournament players, attendees, and friends - all participant shirts and prizes and auction and raffle items have been donated by outstanding community members, businesses, and local corporate sponsors," said Jacqueline Lockwood, one of the event's planners.
She added, "We are so grateful for all the generosity and support, especially to our lead sponsors, State Line Liquors of Elkton and the Cecil County Disc Golf Organization in partnership with Cecil County Parks and Recreation."
Planners welcome any corporate and local groups that would like to sponsor a four-person team or to donate tournament materials, scholarship funding and so forth. Tournament Registration can be found here: https://bit.ly/3EQ3Pjj, with details posted on the "Cecil County Disc Golf" Facebook Group site.
For more information, please contact Cecil County Disc Golf and Kyle VanDyke by email at cecilcountydg@gmail.com. VanDyke is a Calvert resident who, working as a volunteer, created the park's disc golf course, which covers approximately 5,800 feet.
People can also visit https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournament/4th_Annual_Bettie_Murray_Memorial_2021 for more information.
After the disc golf competition, participants will be invited to attend festivities at a nearby location – the address will be provided at the tournament. The festivities will include a silent auction, prizes, beer and more disc golf. There will be a food drive drop-off at that location, too, so attendees are asked to consider donating some non-perishable food to help families in need this holiday season.
All proceeds from the disc golf tournament and the related after-event will be donated to the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cecil College.
Education was dear to Bettie Murray, who spent nearly 40 years teaching in the Cecil County Public Schools system as a speech pathologist before retiring. During her career, Murray touched thousands of lives.
Several months after Murray, 66, was killed in a traffic accident on Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274), south of Rising Sun, on Nov. 14, 2018, her surviving family members established the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cecil College — knowing it would be the perfect way to honor the educator and her memory.
"Bettie Murray retired from Cecil County Public Schools after 38 years of service, a career for which she was extremely passionate. Bettie was a gifted listener who had the ability to make everyone feel special and loved. She was a light to all who knew and loved her," said Lockwood, a Chestertown resident who is Murray's surviving niece.
The driver who caused the November 2018 head-on collision that killed Murray – Jennifer Erin Graf, 24, of Elkton – was under the influence of marijuana and a prescription sedative at the time of the collision, which also killed one of Graf's two passengers, Austin Matheson, 17, of Chesapeake City.
Graf received an 18-month jail term in February 2020, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled and dangerous substance – a conviction that relates to Murray's death – and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, which links to Matheson's death.
Specifically, Retired Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Ronald A. Silkworth imposed a five-year sentence on Graf for vehicular homicide while under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance (drugs) and then suspended all but 18 months of the penalty.
(The judge also imposed a consecutive three-year sentence on Graf for her negligent vehicular manslaughter conviction and then suspended all of it. In total, the judge levied eight years in sentences and suspended six and a half years of them.)
To make additional donations to the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship scholarship, please visit cecil.edu/donate or contact the Cecil College Foundation at 410-287-1146. To apply for the Bettie Murray Memorial Scholarship or other scholarships at Cecil College, applicants can visit cecil.edu/scholarships.
For more info visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/274389244615940. All links are safe to use.
Lockwood applauded VanDyke and Matt Lucatamo, a Murray family friend, for making the annual Bettie Murray Memorial Disc Golf Tournament possible.
"We recognize the efforts, coordination, passion and tireless work put in by tournament director, Kyle VanDyke, with his larger than life vision for the sustainable future of Cecil County Disc Golf, and lifelong friend and brother to the Murray family, Matt Lucatamo, without whom this tournament and celebration of Bettie would not exist. Thank you both, beyond words," Lockwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.