CECIL COUNTY — With three months to go before the Republican primary election, County Executive Alan McCarthy is showing a commanding cash lead after raising $90,455, shattering any fundraising records set before in recent county history.
After spending money on consultants, website development and videos, campaign memorabilia and mailers, and a Wellwood fundraiser, McCarthy had $79,635.75 in hand as of Jan. 8. With more money saved in the war chest, McCarthy’s name and platform will likely continue to be more visible than his three other opponents before the April primary election.
In comparison, Danielle Hornberger, a part-time aid of U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, raised $13,996 and Maryland Department of Commerce employee Ewing McDowell raised $10,160.
Councilman Bill Coutz (District 2), who filed for his candidacy last, spent $509.08 in the year between financial reports. He is left with $273.18 to start his race.
Jeffrey Kase, the lone Democratic candidate, has no funds to report at this rate.
“Basically, people see what is happening in Cecil County, and the economic growth we’ve seen. I believe I’ve done the right thing, the [campaign finances] just proves it,” McCarthy told the Whig.
Moreover, McCarthy’s total haul right now puts him in a stronger financial position than Councilman Al Miller (District 3) was in during his first race in 2018. Miller, then a first-time candidate, brought in an impressive $32,400, mostly via smaller donations of up to $300.
But a Whig analysis of McCarthy’s campaign shows 28% of total campaign funds come from businesses. Twenty-six percent of his donors are four-figure donations. Many of the incumbent's top donors are connected to development interests, as was the case in his 2018 run.
Top McCarthy donors
At the top of McCarthy’s donor list is $6,000 from Baltimore real estate developers Klein Enterprises. The company owns the North East Station and Charlestown Crossing, the apartment complex across U.S. Route 40 from Principio Business Park.
No member of the Klein family is directly listed as a campaign contributor, but state records connect four limited liability corporations with donations issued at the same Baltimore address. Each LLC has donated $1,500 to McCarthy’s re-election campaign.
The Paterakis family is also near the top of the McCarthy’s donor list with $6,000. The Paterakis family is a big name in Baltimore, after John Paterakis Sr. grew his bakery into a billion-dollar enterprise and sparked development in the city’s Harbor East.
The family now runs the bakery with the Tsakalos family, and one LLC that donated $5,000 to the McCarthy campaign bears both their names: Paterakis/Tsakalos Family Pnshp LLC. Atlas Restaurant Group, co-owned by two Paterakis grandsons, donated $1,000.
Next on the donor list is Dian Taylor, Artesian Resources Corporation President and CEO who has donated $4,500. Artesian provides the county’s water since 2008, ensuring 1.5 million gallons of water a day to Elkton and to serve the county’s growth corridor as it develops.
Joseph DiNunzio, the Artesian Vice President, and his wife also donated a combined $4,200 and Nicholle Taylor, Artesian Chief Operating Officer contributed $2,000 to McCarthy’s campaign.
In the next tier is Buch Construction Inc., a Prince George’s County construction group, which donated $4,000 and Jacob Vanwingerden, the chief operating officer for SunMed Growers, the county’s only medical marijuana grow operation, donated $3,000. Juliana Mortenson, wife of Mark Mortenson, the founder of a rising biopharmaceutical company, donated $3,000 to McCarthy as well.
Other notable donors include Kenneth H. Michael, a well-known developer from Prince George’s County, who donated $2,000; Cecil and Harford County developer James Lambdin who donated $2,000 through two LLCs; David Williams of Williams Automotive Group, who has donated $1,400; and $1,000 from Morris & Ritchie, the Baltimore engineering firm that has worked on various Cecil projects like the Great Wolf Lodge and the proposed Southfields mixed-use development.
Last week, McCarthy told the Whig he did not know who his top donors were, as he leaves the financial information to his campaign staff.
When told that Klein Enterprises and Artesian executives were among his top donors, he said that he did not know that. However, he pointed out that under his administration, he’s been able to herald in an era of economic development.
“What I think it’s about is $2 billion in capital improvement brought to Cecil County in the last two years from what I’m bringing in with infrastructure,” McCarthy said. “However, Artesian has been here long before me. With these various projects, the county is reaping the benefits.”
Moving forward, McCarthy is planning a second major fundraiser in March, this time with former Gov. Bob Ehrlich offering his endorsement. From there, McCarthy said he’s “in the mood to continue fundraising,” but promises to put the county first.
“The county is my No.1 priority, and the campaign is quite second,” he said. “We’ve made tremendous progress and what you see is what you get.”
The challengers
After McCarthy’s astonishing fundraising lead is Danielle Hornberger, with a strong showing for a first-time candidate. She has raised $13,996 in the last five months. After spending money on a website, BDS Strategies, a Baltimore-based consulting firm, yard signs and billboards, she has $10,109.38 left in hand.
“Personally I do find it personally strange that you have to ask people for money. But I’m proud to say I hit my goal of $10,000. I really think that we’re headed in a good direction,” Hornberger told the Whig last week.
Looking at Hornberger’s donor list, many residents donated $100 or below. Only four donors contributed four-figure amounts: $2,000 from Briarcliff Apartments, owned by Alan Gebhard, CEO of Gebhart Properties; $1,000 each from Jason Howard, who owns Judge Auto Group and is affiliated with H & H Insulation; Crouch Funeral Homes; and Rod Heinze, who works as an aide for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Notably, Hornberger’s campaign has received funding from state figures. Transfers from former campaign accounts include $500 from former Del. Herb McMillian (R-Anne Arundel), $200 from Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-Baltimore County) and $100 each from Del. Haven Shoemaker (R-Carroll) and Del. Lauren Aikmen (R-Harford).
“Those are people I know from my own outreach work with Rep. Harris’ office and we do run in the same circles,” Hornberger said. Her husband, Del. Kevin Hornberger, gave her $1,370 in in-kind donations for copies and brochures.
When asked whether she was daunted by the fact that McCarthy had a 8-to-1 fundraising lead, Hornberger stressed that “people vote, not money.”
She said her strategy is to knock on doors and listen to what the people have to say, in addition to a few other fundraisers.
“It’s freezing now, but I've got to keep going,” Hornberger said. “This election is about the people, not the developers and the stuff they can put in here. Money does help with the messaging, but I think I’m a good place to be.”
McDowell and Coutz
As for McDowell, his campaign has almost half of his donors from outside the county. Roughly half of his donations break the $100 threshold, and only two are over four digits: $2,000 from Virginia Mortiz of Delaware and $1,000 from Lee Banks, owner of Banks Automotive. Other notable names include $500 from Chris Cavey, Gov. Larry Hogan’s Secretary of Appointments, and $500 from IBM executive Jeffrey Rhoda.
McDowell contributed the largest amount to his own campaign at $3,000, in a move that he said shows the voters that he also has skin in the game.
Now that he’s spent 66% of the money raised on online advertising and websites, McDowell is left with $3,439.98. At this point, he’s not too concerned about spending down his war chest.
“You raise money to spend it as needed, not to hoard it,” he said. “You have to be patient to see contributions, and you very much could have people waiting until the ballot is set to donate at this stage.”
McDowell stayed relatively quiet about his campaign strategy, but did say that knocking on doors was essential.
“I won’t get into details, but it’s about hard work and showing the voters who you are. We’re planning a very spirited campaign,” he said.
As for Coutz, the latecomer to the race, he had spent most of his money on outstanding 2018 election billboards and food for volunteers. He did not report his finances throughout 2019, failing to comply with state election laws and was fined $120.
Coutz told the Whig that he was unconcerned about the vast funding gap between him and his competitors, as he was fairly confident business owners and people would soon start writing checks. His team would also organize a fundraiser kick-off event, but Coutz stressed that he would plan smaller meet-and-greets, and others in private and public locations.
“The big difference is that most of those events we won’t be selling plates for $50, $100 or $1,000. It’s about listening and talking about the issues. If people can donate $5 that’s great, if they can donate $25, that's fine too,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.