PERRYVILLE — “I am going to miss her terribly.”
That’s how Jim Eberhardt, former mayor of Perryville, reacted to the news Friday that Denise Breder has passed away.
Breder, 53, died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She retired from her post as Perryville Town Administrator in June, where she began to work more than 23 years earlier as an accountant. She rose from there to assistant town administrator and then to town administrator when the position became open in 2005. It was a position she did not apply for, Breder told the Whig in December 2005. She did not see how she could raise her children and meet the demands of the job. However, it was in her role as town administrator that Breder will be most remembered.
“She was so dedicated, so professional,” Eberhardt said. “But she was always about fairness and she cared about people.”
Dianna Battaglia is the town’s director of planning and zoning. Battaglia echoed Eberhardt’s sentiment.
“Denise’s fairness and compassion was evident every day,” Battaglia said.
Eberhardt said Breder was focused and very professional.
“Her integrity was unquestioned,” he said.
Barbara Brown, a town commissioner for 14 years, also considered Breder to be above reproach.
“Denise was a person that always thought things out before doing it,” Brown said. “You could depend on her to do that for you.”
Like Breder, Battaglia began working in Perryville town hall in another position and was promoted. She gave Breder credit for her success.
“She was an amazing mentor and I am grateful for her guidance and support during the years we worked together,” Battaglia said.
During his 14 years as mayor, Eberhardt figures he sat in Breder’s office at least once a day to catch up or get her feedback on town matters.
“She kept me straight. She was very convincing,” Eberhardt said. Even in town meetings, he said, she was the voice of reason. “I can hear her now saying, “Mr. Mayor you can’t do that.”
However, Brown also fondly remembers going with Breder to the Maryland Municipal League Summer Conferences in Ocean City, where she could see a relaxed side of the town administrator.
“She was a totally different person then,” Brown said. “We’d go out to eat, all the women did. Good times.”
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator for Rising Sun, also took advantage of Breder’s wisdom.
“Denise, along with Melissa McKenzie from North East were so gracious when I first came to Rising Sun in helping me transition into the town administrator’s role,” Bonenberger said. “She was always looking to learn better ways to help her community.”
He described her as “a quiet but determined advocate for the town of Perryville.”
“We would often talk for hours about town and local government issues ... and she was a stern advocate for the towns working together and to share resources,” he said.
McKenzie, North East Town Administrator, said she and Breder spoke often over the years.
“We would share problems and potential solutions,” McKenzie said. “She was very dedicated to the Perryville community.”
Sending prayers to her family, McKenzie added that she was grateful that she got to know Breder on a personal level as well.
Bonenberger noted that, even in her illness, Breder kept working and set up weekly COVID meetings with all the other town administrators in Cecil County.
“We all knew she did not feel well,” said Bonenberger. “But she always looked forward to getting on the calls and sharing ideas and strategies to help us all navigate our communities through the pandemic.”
Like Bonenberger, Perryville Commissioner Michelle Linkey got help from Breder when she began in town service.
“She was the one who drove me around the town explaining all that I signed up for as a new commissioner,” Linkey said. “Whenever I had a question — and I had many — she would take the time to answer.”
Linkey described Breder as “an integral part of the town.”
Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville’s Outreach Program, said Breder once called her a brave person, a comment she now finds hard to fathom.
“She fought so bravely and showed more strength in her almost two year battle with cancer than I could ever imagine,” Hemling said.
Eberhardt recalled a time when he attended a high school graduation party for Breder’s son and he congratulated her.
“She was surprised,” Eberhardt said. “She said, ‘Why are you congratulating me?’ And I said it was because she was an excellent example of a single parent. She loved her family and did a great job of raising those kids.”
“Her kids and her grandkids were what this fight was all about,” he added. “She fought the hard fight.”
“She was a beautiful human being, a wonderful leader and a public servant to the end,” Hemling said.
Cathy McCardell, the current assistant town administrator, said the loss goes deep for her.
“Denise will be missed. She wasn’t just a co-worker for the past 23 years, she was my friend,” McCardell said.
Services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Evans Life Celebration Home in Forest Hill with burial to follow in Darlington Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Friday at the funeral home located at 3 Newport Drive from 3 until 5 p.m. and again from 7 until 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.