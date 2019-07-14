ELKTON — With signs in hand, a few dozen demonstrators gathered along a stretch of Delaware Avenue outside of Meadow Park on Friday night to protest the treatment of asylum seekers at the United States-Mexico border as part of the national “Lights for Liberty” vigils.
The local demonstration, which was organized by the Cecil County Democrat Club, was one of about 800 such events that were planned across the U.S. and in other countries that night, according to the Lights for Liberty website.
The nationwide protest preceded widespread raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials that were planned Sunday across the country.
Maryann Othello, a member of the CCDC and one of the co-organizers of the local vigil, said the purpose of the demonstration was to “highlight to the community the atrocities that are happening to the children in detention.”
“This is not what America is supposed to be,” Othello said. “We can’t penalize the children … We should be embracing them and caring for them. Regardless of what the outcome is later, if they stay or if they leave, we should not treat them as criminals.”
While the Elkton protest was organized by the CCDC, club member Evelyn Burkhause said what is happening at the border should not be a partisan issue.
“In this country, it’s not a Democrat or Republican thing,” she said. “It really should enrage all of us.”
Jen Castellanos-Graham, president of the CCDC, agreed.
“It’s not a political thing anymore,” she said. “Now it’s a human thing. It’s a human crisis when you have children dying, when you have parents who are in a complete panic about where their child is tonight. They’re devastated. We’re devastated for them and we’re ashamed of our country and the way it’s behaving right now. We can be better than this. We have been. It needs to stop.”
Attendees were encouraged to speak out against the border conditions, donate to civil rights organizations and other groups, and contact their elected officials to represent their interests and take action on the issue. The CCDC provided sign-making and letter-writing materials at the demonstration, and they will be mailing the letters from the attendees to the respective elected officials.
As demonstrators held up signs along the roadside, some passing cars honked to convey their support while some motorists even stopped briefly to ask questions or get more information.
At 9 p.m., attendees of the local demonstration joined protesters worldwide as they lit candles in a vigil for asylum seekers who are detained at the border.
CCDC member Heidi Gaultney said the way people are being treated at the border goes against her values as a Christian and as an American. Gaultney came to the demonstration to take a stand against the current border conditions.
“We can’t pretend it’s not happening. We can’t ignore it,” she said. “We have to stand up and do our little part to say ‘Absolutely not. No, this is wrong.’ … The reputation we get internationally is being destroyed right now because of things like this that we’re doing supposedly as Americans.”
Janice Stenger, another CCDC member and co-organizer of the local demonstration, called the treatment of asylum seekers, particularly children who are separated from their families, “inhumane and horrifying.”
“No matter how you feel about why the adults are coming, the children are innocent and blameless and we’re treating them in a horrendous, inhumane fashion,” she said.
Stenger urged people to educate themselves about the reasons why asylum seekers are leaving their home countries.
“You don’t walk 2,000 miles for free stuff, so I think educating ourselves as to how we’re involved in creating the havoc in their country [is important],” she said.
Castellanos-Graham hopes people will be enlightened by the demonstration and that the event will be the necessary push for more people to take action.
“There are children who are going to bed right now in the dark, without their families around them, without the proper comforts around them, without knowing what’s going to happen tomorrow … It’s one candle light, it’s 50 candle lights, it’s 1,000 candle lights, it’s something. It’s not an empty movement if it changes people’s minds and hearts,” she said.
