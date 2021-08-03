FAIR HILL — Zach and Beverly Esh attended their first demolition derby — ever — at the Cecil County Fair on Friday night, and they took their nine-year-old daughter and twin sons, age 6, with them for the adventure.
“It’s like watching real-life bumper cars,” Beverly marveled at one point.
Her husband, Zach, weighed in, “It’s excitement.”
Rising Sun residents, Beverly and her family clearly were entertained as they watched the beat-up cars deliberately — and seemingly enthusiastically — crash into each other from all angles, while in reverse as well as in drive, in a dirt ring reminiscent of ones seen in gladiator movies.
“We’ve lived her for 12 years and never did it before,” Beverly said.
They had heard about the demolition derby. After experiencing the controlled pandemonium for themselves, the Esh family now understands why the event is the annual fair’s biggest draw. The grandstands were packed on Friday night. Overflow spectators stood in the spaces in between those sections of bleachers.
The demolition derby is a spectacle more than it is a competition.
Each battle begins with the emcee barking a countdown from 5 over the loud speaker, providing the same kind of frenzied fanfare as that “lets-get-ready-to-rumble” guy before pro boxing bouts and wrestling matches. When the master-of-ceremonies reaches zero, a horn blares and car engines rev loudly.
At that point, the cars start maneuvering in the ring, as every driver looks for an opening that will allow the plowing of his or her beater into a vulnerable vehicle or sometimes even vehicles. The metal-on-metal sound of collisions sometimes is loud enough to reach the grandstands. Super-solid hits stand out and typically draw roars of approval from the spectators.
Sometimes tires blow out. Sometimes radiators break, causing coolant to leak and smelly smoke to billow. Sometimes part of a car winds up stuck atop a concrete barrier, roughly 18 inches off the ground, with one tire spinning helplessly and ineffectively in the air.
The gist appears to be this: The last operable car in the ring is the winner, although, at the end of the rounds on Friday, more than one vehicle was able to leave the demolition derby area on its own power. Several, however, had to be pushed along by heavy machinery.
But the point is, there is undeniably an attraction of some sort.
“It’s funny as hell,” Kathy Meinzer, a Landenberg, Pa. resident said of the demolition derby.
She then opined, “That’s why you come to the fair — the demolition derby and the funnel cake — those are the two reasons.”
Kathy and her 81-year-old husband, Richard, have attended a few demolition derbies over the years.
“It’s like medieval jousting,” Richard remarked. “I’ve watched so many car races, where the idea is not to crash, and a demotion derby completely flips that idea. It really comes down to the ‘last man standing’.”
His favorite demolition derby things include cars “completely losing their balljoints and steering wheels dropping” and “blowouts that really catch your attention.”
At one point, after witnessing a pretty destructive front-end collision in the ring, Richard announced, “There goes that guy’s radiator; he just lost his cooling system.”
The demolition derby on Friday night marked the first for Nick Rogers, of Newark, Del. He attended with his wife, Stacey, a Cecil County native, and their 2-year-old daughter, Iris. It marked Stacey’s second demolition derby.
“This is outside my comfort zone because I don’t like crowds,” Nick qualified, before acknowledging that he was enjoying the experience.
He then joked, “I must like watching things get the destroyed.”
Stacey also enjoys demolition derbies, noting that she draws a measure of comfort from knowing that several safety rules and procedures are in place at such events. Numerous first responders were at the ready during Friday night’s demolition derby.
Jackson Hunter, 5, attended Friday night’s demolition derby with his parents, Daniel and Heidi Hunter.
“I like it because it’s awesome and the cars are so fast. And the cars sometimes go, “Sssssssss’,” Jackson outlined.
Heidi, who had attended one other demolition derby, commented, “It’s really thrilling, starting with the countdown, the horn blowing, the noise of the engines and then the sound of all the metal crashing. I picture like big Hot Wheels crashing into one another.”
It marked her husband’s first demolition derby — and he loved it.
Daniel Hunter summarized the event by saying, “It’s fun chaos.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.