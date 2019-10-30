NEWARK — Delmarva Power Company is looking for Cecil County customers of the utility to participate in a Smart Home pilot program monitoring energy consumption and lowering electric bills.
In fact, anyone interested in such features as motion sensors, door monitoring, and the ability to control the residential heating, air conditioning or lights from a distance can get a basic set up for free — valued at $500 — by agreeing to participate in the pilot program, according to Nate Gillespie, manager of energy efficiency. All you need to have in place is Wi-Fi.
“The technology we are trying to provide is a way they can manage their energy (use) remotely,” Gillespie said. By doing such things as lowering the heat when no one is home or turning off lights in unoccupied rooms customers can recognize savings on their monthly electric bill. “You can put your house to sleep when you walk out the door.”
Working in conjunction with most other systems already in place, Gillespie said the Smart Home system will provide motion sensors, door sensors, temperature sensors and low energy light bulbs.
“It is all managed through an app on your phone,” said DPL spokesman Jake Sneeden.
Sneeden said the app allows the user to spell out when to turn the thermostat up or down, change the humidity and the lighting.
“You can tell it, ‘When this door opens turn this light on,’” Sneeden said. “Motion sensors also stop the lights from being left on.”
Delmarva is opening the free program to the first 200 customers who sign up through delmarva.com/smarthome. Customers can also call 855-530-5810 for more information.
EmPower Maryland is helping Delmarva initiate the Smart Home pilot program, which is set to run though the end of 2020. A division of the Maryland Energy Administration, EmPower Maryland is funded by the surcharges collected on utility bills and its goal is to promote affordable and reliable energy sources as well as conservation efforts.
Gillespie said a lot of customers likely already have similar systems in place. However, he said Delmarva is here to help them make it work better or help with integration.
“We want to help them do what they’re doing better,” Gillespie said.
Once a customer signs up for the program a utility representative will call to verify that there is a good wifi signal in the house. A smart thermostat would make the system integration better, but it’s not necessary, Gillespie said.
“I’ve noticed a big difference just with the smart thermostat,” Gillespie said. “Just 8 degrees can equal a $100 savings per year.”
