Delmarva Power extends customer support during coronavirus pandemic

ELKTON — Delmarva Power announced Monday that it will work with residents who have had their power disconnected on a case-by-case basis to reconnect service to ensure public safety during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We recognize the important service we provide and that more people are relying on electricity during this critical time,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO Delmarva Power’s parent company in a press release. “We need to come together in support of one another during this time, and ensuring every resident has access to safe and reliable electric service is just one of the many ways we are doing just that.”
Last week, Delmarva Power suspended all disconnections through May 1. Any resident who had their power turned off may contact the company at 800-375-7117 to begin the reconnection process. Delmarva Power Customer Care agents are also working with customers to identify assistance programs to help supplement bill payments.
