PERRYVILLE — Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer stood at a podium Monday inside a conference room in the Maryland State Police JFK Barrack and recalled a May 2020 afternoon — when gunmen fired several shots indiscriminately into a townhouse near the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood in Elkton.
The bullets ripped through the exterior walls. One of the bullets wounded a 25-year-old man in his lower back and another grazed a 31-year-old woman’s foot. Yet another struck a 6-year-old boy’s knee, causing a serious wound that required emergency surgery and follow-up procedures. Police arrested the suspects.
“This confirmed to me that Cecil County had a gun violence problem,” Dellmyer told an audience comprised of public officials, community leaders and law enforcement officers from various municipal, county and state agencies.
That multi-victim, multi-suspect shooting incident prompted Dellmyer to explore the viability of a unified, multi-agency, cross-jurisdictional approach to finding illegal firearms and illegally-possessed guns; to aggressively arresting suspects caught with them and to zealously prosecuting those defendants.
And that led to Dellmyer creating the Gun Violence Task Force (GVTF), which, funded with Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) Grant money, started operating in July. It appeared to be a knick-of-time startup, too, considering that in June, one month earlier, seven shootings occurred in Elkton, including four in four different neighborhoods in one weekend.
The press conference on Monday likened the public reading of the GVTF’s first report card — a glowing assessment some seven months after the task force started operating.
Dellmyer reported that, since July, the GVTF had confiscated 76 illegal firearms, emphasizing that “many, if not all,” had been used in crimes. In addition, the GVTF had seized nearly 60 pounds of drugs with a street value of almost $200,000, including 2,400 baggies containing heroin. The GVTF also had made 20 gun-related arrests.
As for the seized firearms, Dellmyer noted that 35 percent of them are “ghost guns,” which are homemade firearms that do not have serial numbers, making the weapons untraceable. Ghost guns are favored by people who are prohibited from buying and, or, possessing guns due to their criminal records.
(“I’m not against guns,” Dellmyer told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday, before clarifying, “But I am against people selling firearms to people who are prohibited from possessing guns, and I’m against people buying guns when they are prohibited from possessing them.”)
In addition, the GVTF identified and broke up two “illegal gun manufacturing rings” since July, Dellmyer reported.
Moreover, according to Dellmyer, there has been a 60 percent decrease in shootings in the neighborhoods targeted by the GVTF during its first phase. Also, there have been 15 prosecutions of suspects arrested by the GVTF.
The GVTF, which focuses on removing illegal firearms and gun-related suspects from the streets, supplements efforts made every day by patrol officers, detectives and even investigators assigned to special units, such as the Cecil County Drug Task Force.
Items confiscated by the GVTF thus far were on display during Monday’s press conference. The seized weaponry and narcotics included an array of handguns and rifles inside open evidence boxes and drugs in various types of bags, all of which occupied an area several feet away from the podium where Dellmyer spoke.
Speaking briefly from that podium moments later, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger applauded the GVTF effort.
“Nothing is more important than the safety of our citizens,” Hornberger said, adding, “I want to be clear: Cecil County is tough on crime.”
V. Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, also lauded the work performed by the GVTF.
Referring to the confiscations of 76 illegal guns, the seizures of nearly 60 pounds of drugs and the tally of 20 arrests since July, Fueston marveled, “It’s astonishing.”
Fueston then classified the GVTF that Dellmyer created as a “textbook example” of how law enforcement officers with various agencies and prosecutors can make a unified effort to battle crime related to guns and drugs. He used words like collaborative, teamwork and communication when describing the GVTF.
Toward the end of the press conference, Fueston presented Dellmyer with a Governor’s Citation in recognition of his creation of the GVTF.
Gov. Larry Hogan launched the statewide MCIN in 2017, with the goal of identifying, disrupting, and dismantling criminal networks across Maryland, Fueston reported.
To date, the MCIN coalition partners throughout Maryland, including Cecil County, have received more than $18 million funding from the Hogan administration. That money allowed for the operation of various task forces and such throughout Maryland, which, in turn, led to “disruption and dismantling of nearly 1,400 criminal organizations” so far, he added.
MCIN Coalitions also work with Heroin Coordinators, which are funded by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to address the opioid epidemic in vulnerable communities, he noted.
As for the GVTF created by Dellmyer, his State’s Attorney’s Office received approximately $150,000 in MCIN funding, which has been used to hire a paralegal who also serves as a crime analyst and a prosecutor who handles gun-violence cases, in addition to some other types of prosecutions.
The prosecutor proactively handles cases involving “the most violent career offenders,” as well as those relating to defendants with “significant criminal histories,” Dellmyer explained.
Dellmyer reported that there are plans for the GVTF to expand into bordering Delaware and neighboring Harford County, which would further broaden the collaborative effort, and to “roll out into other (Cecil County) neighborhoods” that are marked by gun-violence crime.
Cecil County’s MCIN coalition, which dates back to the inception of the governor’s statewide initiative in 2017, is marked by the Cecil County SAO partnering with Maryland State Police, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, Cecil County Division of Parole and Probation and the Elkton Police Department.
The GVTF, meanwhile, involves every municipal, county and state law enforcement agency in Cecil County. Each of those police departments was represented by one or more of its members during Monday’s press conference, which took place shortly after Hogan had announced an expansion of his Re-Fund the Police initiative to provide $500 million over the next three years to support local and state law enforcement.
Along those lines, Hogan also is reintroducing emergency crime legislation to stiffen penalties for gun crimes and to “shine a light on the judicial system” during the 2022 Legislative Session, an Office of the Governor representative said. The General Assembly has repeatedly failed to take action on these “critical public safety proposals” in past years, the representative added.
