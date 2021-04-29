MILLSBORO, DEL. - Delaware State Police investigators have issued a Gold Alert after an Elkton woman disappeared from the Millsboro area, according to a DSP Troop 4 spokesperson.
Troopers are trying to find 48-year-old Ada “Nikki” Brittingham, who was reported missing on Wednesday, police reported.
"There is a true concern for her safety and wellbeing. Nikki was last seen in the Millsboro area on foot at approximately 9:05 p.m. (Wednesday)," the DSP spokesperson outlined.
Brittingham is a white woman with purple hair, police reported. She is approximately 5’2" and about 180 pounds, police said, adding that she was last seen wearing a blue top and black pants.
Anyone with information regarding Nikki’s whereabouts is asked to call Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850 or to call 911.
