NEWARK, Del. – After more than two years of work, the Elkton Road reconstruction project is complete, bringing a third lane to the northbound side and a separate path for cyclists and pedestrians, among other upgrades.

Elkton Road

An aerial photo shows the recently reconstructed Elkton Road.


Elkton Road

A new bridge carries a pedestrian and bicycle path over Christina Creek.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.