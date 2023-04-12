ELKTON — Two people accused of gunning down a motorist in Glasgow, Del., last month were arrested Saturday night at a Walmart in Elkton, police said.
Sierra Steiner, 28, of Newark, Del., and Charles Lowe, 44, of Felton, Del., were both charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Lowe was also charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited due to a previous violent felony conviction. Both were jailed after failing to post more than $1 million cash bond.
The fatal shooting happened shortly after midnight on March 19 in the parking lot of a Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control building on Old County Road in Glasgow.
According to state police, the victim – 22-year-old Wilmington, Del. resident Bryan Pedroza Castanon – had parked in the lot and was sitting in his car with Steiner.
Lowe, who had arrived a few minutes earlier, pulled his car behind them and approached Castanon, Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell said. Castanon tried to drive away, but Lowe allegedly shot him in the back of the head, causing him to crash into a wooded area, where he died.
Steiner got into Lowe’s vehicle, and the two fled together, Hatchell said. One of them is believed to have stolen Castanon’s phone.
Police discovered Castanon’s body around 6 a.m. when someone called 911 to report his crashed car.
According to court documents, surveillance cameras at the murder scene caught video of the incident and the red 2016 Ford Focus that the gunman arrived in. Detectives searched a Department of Motor Vehicles database and found 16 such cars registered in Delaware. They did surveillance on each vehicle and ultimately identified Lowe as a suspect due to his car having damage that matched the one in the surveillance footage.
Steiner became a suspect after detectives found a domestic violence complaint involving her and Lowe at a Newark motel earlier in the month.
Detectives obtained search warrants for Lowe and Steiner’s cellphone carrier records. The records showed that both were present at or near the murder scene around the time of the murder, according to court documents.
After conducting surveillance on Lowe and Steiner, police learned that they were expected to be at the Elkton Walmart on Saturday night.
Officers from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Walmart parking lot off of U.S. 40 a short distance from the Delaware border. Lowe and Steiner drove in and spotted all the law enforcement presence.
“As they tried to stop, they struck a storage container,” said CCSO spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes.
Steiner was taken into custody immediately, and Lowe was captured after a brief foot chase.
Holmes said there was no vehicle pursuit, nor were any shots fired.
“They got boxed in,” he said.
Both Lowe and Steiner were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries before being booked at Delaware State Police Troop 2 in Glasgow.
Court records accuse Lowe and Steiner of “conspiring to commit the acts that resulted in the murder” of Castanon but they do not provide a clear motive for the killing. Castanon did not know his alleged assailants prior to the incident, according to the records.
The records also indicate that one day prior to the murder, Steiner posted an advertisement on a website used for soliciting sexual content. The ad contained her photo and phone number and indicated she was located in Newark and Elkton.
