ELK RIVER — A Wilmington man has been charged with negligent boating after allegedly driving into a buoy causing injuries to two passengers according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.
The collision happened in the Elk River around 10:30 Saturday night.
Eric Madison, 37, was able to get the boat to safety, beaching it at Town Point even though the boat sustained damage and was taking on water, said Lauren Moses, NRP spokeswoman. His two passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The boat was removed from the water.
Investigators said Madison was traveling 30 knots at impact with the channel marker.
Along with negligent operation, Madison was charged with failing to maintain proper lookout and operating a vessel at an unsafe speed.
Moses said alcohol was not a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.