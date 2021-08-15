RISING SUN — A woman who was facing nearly 200 animal cruelty charges and related offenses in connection with her former Rising Sun pet shop and animal shelter has died, Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer confirmed on Thursday.
Crystal Lorraine Romine, 38, died on July 29, Dellmyer reported in response to a query by the Cecil Whig.
On Aug. 5, one week later, prosecutors updated the status of the two criminal cases against Romine to “abated by death,” which, as a matter of procedure, they are mandated to do under state law when a criminal defendant dies before his or her case is adjudicated, according to Dellmyer.
Records relating to the late Romine’s two criminal cases — both of which were pending trial — no longer appear on the Maryland Judiciary Case Search online site.
Romine had maintained her innocence in previous Cecil Whig articles.
In January, a Cecil County grand jury handed up a 78-count indictment charging Romine with animal cruelty and related offenses, according to court records, which indicate that 76 of those charges were misdemeanors relating to food, water, space and veterinarian care, depending on the particular count.
That indictment stemmed from the Oct. 26, 2020 seizure of 45 animals “found living in neglectful conditions” inside Romine’s downtown Rising Sun residence by officers with the Animal Welfare Division of Cecil County Animal Services, court records show.
Investigators reported that Romine had been living with those animals at that 10 S. Queen St. address, where she had once operated a storefront pet shop and her Eden Rehab and Rescue, an animal welfare non-profit that she founded in 1997 to help sick, injured and aggressive animals.
Specifically, the confiscated animals included 17 cats, three dogs, three snakes, one guinea pig, two turtles, one tarantula, two birds, 13 goldfish, and three beta fish, according to a then-Cecil County Government spokeswoman, who further reported in a written statement released at the time that CCAS agents also removed two dead animals from the place. (That former spokeswoman served under Alan J. McCarthy, who was county executive at that time.)
“The animals were found to be kept in deplorable conditions, including limited access to fresh food and water,” the spokeswoman said. The agents transported the seized animals to CCAC’s headquarters near Chesapeake City, where they received a variety of needed care, she added.
It marked the second time in 21 months that CCAS agents had seized animals in the care of Romine.
In January 2019, after receiving complaints, CCAS investigators seized a total of 63 animals from Romine while conducting two search and seizure warrants, one at her storefront space at 10 S. Queen St. in Rising Sun — the same place the seizure of animals occurred on Oct. 26, 2020 — and at a kennel space she rented from Captain’s Quarters on Deaver Road near Elkton, court records show.
That led to a Cecil County grand jury handing up an indictment charging Romine with 121 animal cruelty offenses, according to Whig archives and court records.
After she was charged in the wake of the first seizure of animals in January 2019, Romine maintained in a Cecil Whig interview that the animals were in better physical condition at the time of those seizures than when she had received them as rescues. Romine provided photos, videos and emails that she believed supported her contention.
In addition, during that interview, Romine asserted that the number of seized animals was fewer than reported by the county, maintaining that she already had turned over a dozen of them to various rescue groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.