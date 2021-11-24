ELKTON — A free-on-bond defendant who allegedly opened fire on a North East street in August 2020 is facing new charges after investigators confiscated a loaded handgun, approximately two ounces of suspect marijuana and other evidence while raiding an Elkton residence and a vehicle on the property, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Dorron Lamonte Jackson, 28, of the 300 block of Friendship Road.
Jackson had been living at the Friendship Road address while on pre-trial release in the criminal case relating to the August 2020 shooting incident, according to the charging document, which further indicates that, as a pre-trial release defendant, Jackson was required to wear an ankle bracelet, but it was not working.
At the time of his arrest on Thursday in this latest case, Jackson was awaiting his March 2022 Cecil County Circuit Court trial relating to that August 2020 incident. In that case, Jackson stands accused of opening fire on four people at the intersection of Walnut Street and Second Street, off Main Street, in North East, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2020.
No one was wounded during the shooting incident, which took place on a normally quiet street on the southern end of downtown North East, close to North East Community Park. The shooting prompted nearby residents to take cover, according to court records.
Jackson is facing 19 charges in that criminal case, including four counts each of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence, court records show. Jackson initially had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, before the case was presented to a Cecil County grand jury, according to court records.
Court records relating to that criminal case show that Jackson was released from the Cecil County Detention Center after posting a $25,000 bond on Sept. 17, 2020 and that he was ordered held without bond on March 9 after he allegedly failed to comply with pre-trial release conditions.
Moreover, according to court records relating to that case, Jackson was released, once again, on April 9 — this time on an unsecured $20,000 bond. A defendant free on an unsecured bond doesn’t pay the specified amount of the bond — unless he fails to appear for court. As part of Jackson’s pre-trial release, he was required to wear an ankle monitor, which was not working, court records show.
In Jackson’s most recent criminal case, Elkton Police Department investigators and members of the Maryland State Police Gun Unit arrived at 311 Friendship Rd. on Thursday to conduct a court-approved search, police reported.
After EPD Det. Thomas Saulsbury knocked on the door, a 24-year-old woman answered and, after multiple commands, she walked out of the dwelling — followed by two of Jackson’s children, ages 5 and 2, police said. (Court records indicate that the youngest of those two children turned 3 on Saturday, two days after the raid.) Another one of Jackson’s children, who is 4 months old, was buckled into a car seat that was lying on a couch, police added.
After Jackson walked into the living room, he allegedly refused several commands by law enforcement officers to come out of the residence, court records show. Saulsbury and another EPD officer then entered the residence and detained Jackson, according to court records.
“(Jackson) was very irate that he was in handcuffs, so he was transported to the Elkton Police Department to be detained there,” court records allege.
While searching a 2018 Kia Sorento on the property, investigators confiscated a Taurus Slim PT709 handgun loaded with 9mm rounds, including one in the chamber, after finding the weapon inside a “Supreme” satchel on the passenger floorboard, and $125 in the passenger compartment, according to the charging document.
“Prior to executing the search warrant, (an investigator) conducted surveillance where he observed (Jackson) arrive at 311 Friendship Road and get out of the white Kia Sorento with his three children — who are ages 4 months, 2 years old and five years old — where the firearm was located on the floor, unsecured, without a holster and loaded and that could have been negligently discharged in the vehicle,” court records allege.
Investigators later contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Jackson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because he has a second-degree assault conviction on his criminal record, court records show.
While searching the Friendship Road residence, investigators seized a bag holding 57 grams of suspect marijuana after finding it inside a kitchen cabinet above the refrigerator, according to charging documents. There are about 28 grams in one ounce.
In addition, investigators confiscated a scale covered in suspect marijuana residue after finding it on the refrigerator, court records allege.
Investigators also found and confiscated a Glock extended gun magazine, which was inside a bedroom safe; a Pro Mag extended magazine, a 9mm round and two cell phones, police reported.
“Due to the amount and the scale, it is probable that (Jackson) was possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute,” court records allege.
Jackson is facing 11 criminal charges in his most recent criminal case, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and handgun in vehicle, court records show.
Those 11 charges also include three counts of reckless endangerment, which relate to the investigator seeing Jackson’s three children inside the Sorento with him while the vehicle allegedly contained the loaded, unsecured handgun, court records show.
Jackson remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Monday, three days after his bail review hearing, according court records.
As for his criminal case relating to August 2020 shooting incident in North East, court records indicate that Jackson’s bond was revoked after his arrest on Thursday.
