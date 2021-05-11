Elkton Town Commissioner Robert Massimiano honored one of Elkton’s most famous and dedicated civil servants, with a portrait of former town commissioner Mary Jo Jablonski. The portrait will be hung at the Elkton Administration office, Elkton Chamber & Alliance Office, along with prints being available for printing through Accent Printing.
“It’s something I wanted to do shortly after she passed, Mary Jo and I were great friends,” said Massimiano, who served on the board of the Elkton Alliance with Jablonski.
The three other sitting town commissioners, Earl Piner, Jean Broomell, and Charles Givens attended the event to honor Jablonski. Jablonski played an important role in creating the modern downtown Elkton, as she helped spearhead the creation of Main Street and the Elkton Arts and Entertainment District. She passed away from cancer in 2019 at the age of 59.
“She always came to the board happy,” said Givens. “That was the best thing about her; she was never upset.”
Piner referred to Jablonski as his “musical friend,” as she would have him DJ or set up sound at events.
Jablonski’s family, her widow Walter J. Jablonski, her daughters Danielle Carroll and Jessica Gray and grandchildren Audrey Carroll, and Alexander Carroll attended the dedication. They discussed aspects of her life that those who only know her through politics may forget, such as the Sunshine Kids Daycare she founded and ran for 19 years. Her experience in daycare, and seeing the struggles that parents faced, inspired her volunteer work.
“All the children in the neighborhood were in my backyard,” said Walter Joblonski. “She would play games with them, they would call her “kool aid lady.” She got to know the parents and most of them were teachers, so the days they had to work and the kids were off they were stuck. That became a livelihood for her.”
Adults who were raised in Joblonski’s daycare still stay in contact with the family, even helping Walter Joblonski with his lawn and other tasks. Walter and Mary Jo were married for 39 years.
“I could be feeling down and all I would have to do is be in her company and she’d make me happy,” said Walter Joblonski. “She was like sunshine to me.”
Her family said she valued making sure the whole family participated in activities, from making homemade ravioli or meatballs, to just watching T.V.
“I hope to be the mom she was,” said Gray. “She was kind, she was loving, she was there for us.”
