RISING SUN — The deadline is Friday afternoon for those interested in being on the ballot for town commissioner.
It’s also the last chance for voters to make sure they are on the rolls to vote in the Oct. 21 election for two commissioner seats. Registration forms are available at town hall, but must be submitted to the Cecil County Election Board for official registration.
The two commissioner seats to be decided are currently held by Commissioners Pauline Braun and Augie Pierson. Both were appointed to their seats after the resignations of Joe Shephard and Brian Leishear. Braun and Pierson, so far, are the only candidates on the ballot.
Shepherd and Leishear were elected in 2015 and were the first elected to serve four years when Rising Sun moved away from two-year terms in 2013. However both resigned not long after one year in office.
While Pierson has been elected in the past, this will be Braun’s first election.
Rising Sun has no provision for an uncontested ballot, and there is no allowance for write-in candidates.
To be on the ballot as a candidate, and to vote in the election, individuals must have a year of residency in town limits and be at least 25 years of age.
For more information, contact Rising Sun Town Hall at 410-658-5353.
