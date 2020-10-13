PERRYVILLE — Police Chief Robert Nitz said his officers are investigating a daytime robbery of the Days Inn on Heather Lane.
“Around 2 p.m. we got a call of a potential robbery,” Nitz said Tuesday.
All witnesses could tell police is the suspect — a black man wearing a black COVID mask — entered the lobby at 61 Heather Lane next door to the Denny’s Restaurant in Perryville.
“He threw a bag on the counter and demanded cash,” Nitz said of the brief encounter. There was no weapon displayed nor was one implied, the chief said.
“He fled in an unknown direction in a four-door sedan,” Nitz said, adding, “We don’t believe he went toward the schools.”
Heather Lane is connected to the interchange of Route 222 and Interstate 95.
Anyone who has information about the robbery should contact Perryville Police at 410-642-3725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.