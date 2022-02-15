NORTH EAST — Leroy Hill seemed content to remain seated at a table inside the VFW Post 6027 activities hall on Saturday afternoon and eat the tasty buffet food on his plate . . . at least for a while, anyway.
Then, Hill, 36, of Elkton, rose to his feet as the DJ played a song clearly to Hill’s liking. As the hypnotic rhythm blared from the speakers, Hill, who was clad in a purple Baltimore Ravens throwback jersey bearing Ray Lewis’ name and retired number, sauntered onto the dance floor and started moving to the music.
He wasn’t alone, either. Several other dance attendees also streamed to that dance floor, joining a group of people who had already been cutting a rug there. Hill was among approximately 50 people who turned out for the 2nd Annual Cecil County Special Olympics Winter Dance, with dance being the operative word.
“It’s an event,” his father, Leroy Hill Sr., declared, breaking into a smile while seated at the table his son had been eating at moments earlier. “He has been excited for the past two weeks, ever since he found out about it (the dance).”
It had been long overdue, too. The first Cecil County Special Olympics Dance, which had a Valentine’s theme, took place in February 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, the dance was canceled in 2020 and nixed again last year, according to planners.
The main goal of the annual dance: provide a fun activity for the attendees.
As for hitting that target, mission accomplished.
“It was funny because no one was on the dance floor at first. But once they finished eating, they were all up,” said Annmarie Hamilton, who, along with Gaby Coutz, serve on the Special Olympics finance committee.
Many in attendance on Saturday are clients of Bayside Community Network, an Elkton-area care facility for people with disabilities. Through a combination of therapy, education and training, staff at Bayside try to help individuals become as independent as possible. Bayside has about 200 adult clients who are at various levels of independence, with some learning at the center, some volunteering in the community and some working paying jobs with the skills they have learned.
Some of the attendees are Special Olympians, of which there are approximately 6,000 throughout Maryland, more than 100 of whom live in Cecil County. (Numerous dance attendees interviewed by the Cecil Whig on Saturday indicated that they participate in the Sunday bowling league.)
Jake Schaible, 38, of Elkton, serves as the athletic representative of Cecil County Special Olympics. Although fun was the main objective of the dance on Saturday, Schaible expressed hope that the event would draw new people who might then decide to compete in the annual Maryland Special Olympics Summer Games, which are held every June in the stadium at Towson University.
“We’re alway looking for younger athletes,” Schaible said.
Through the sale of Special Olympics T-shirts and participation fees, the annual Cecil County Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run every June generates funds for that cause. The Torch Run is one of two major Special Olympics fundraisers held by law enforcement in this county annually. The other is “Cops on Rooftops” at the Chick-fil-A in Elkton. Money generated by fundraisers is used to cover the many costs to hold the annual games, including training and venue rentals.
Schaible was quick to note that another Special Olympics fundraiser — the 2022 Ice Splash, which is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Cecil Squadron #15 — will be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Wellwood Yacht Club in Charlestown. On-site registration will start at 11:30 a.m. that day.
Excelling above and beyond his role as athlete representative, Schaible asked if he could hold up an Ice Splash flier — for promotional purposes — when he stood in front of the camera on Saturday after his interview. The Cecil Whig obliged, of course.
