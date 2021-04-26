FAIR HILL — Organizers with Cecil Land Trust's "Cycle For Cecil" bicycle event were excited about everything Saturday.
The annual ride that raises funds for Cecil Land Trust brought out over 250 athletes to ride 15- , 35- , or 60-miles through western and northern Cecil County.
Alisa Webb, executive coordinator for the farmland preservation non-profit, was all smiles as riders arrived, mounted and took off from the Patsy DuPont Farm.
"You couldn't ask for better weather," Webb said. Sunny skies, a light breeze and morning temperatures in the low 60s was welcomed by both riders and organizers alike.
Riders came from West Virginia, Virginia and New York as well as neighboring states including Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Signs were posted along the routes pointing out farmland that had been placed into preservation through the efforts of Cecil Land Trust.
Cycle For Cecil had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic but policies were in place this year that required masks during registration and staggered starts to allow riders to stay in their group but be spaced from others.
