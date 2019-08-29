ELKTON — A standing room only of residents armed with questions and pointed criticism met Stonewall Capital principal owner Ray Jackson on Wednesday night as he outlined an early vision for Southfields, a mixed-use development in south Elkton.
Questions early in the evening ranged from road improvements to water and sewer connections, and opposition from the scores of people in attendance focused on traffic, visual and noise impact from the 650-acre project.
Elkton Mayor Rob Alt and Jackson stressed that Southfields was looking at an 18-month process before construction, and that there was time for residents to have their say, from traffic studies and reviews of wetlands, as well as the town’s site planning process.
“This is Ray’s show. He wanted to [host the meeting] and he didn’t have to,” Alt said to start the meeting. “There's going to be many meetings as we move forward, we know we have issues and all of them have to be addressed.”
Jackson is in the process of purchasing the land south of Route 213 and north of Frenchtown Road, with sights to establish the first planned-use development (PUD) in Elkton’s history. The land is zoned high-density residential, allowing up to eight houses per acre, and was previously targeted for upward of 2,500 homes before 2008.
But the latest version includes a 5 million-square-foot industrial park built by Trammell Crow, as well as retail, single-family homes, apartments and a park. Although the concept plan notes that there’s a possibility for 625 homes, Jackson said that the single-family homes would probably total around 150 homes, ranging in price from $279,000 to $325,000.
Attempting to assuage residents who currently use well and septic, Alt assured those in attendance that Elkton would not require people to connect to water and sewer when the infrastructure expands south to Southfields. He added that he would be supportive of those out in the county to hook up without charge, as long as the resident pays for the lateral pipe to run from the house.
But that did little to appease most in the crowd. Russell Peters said he would never have bought his house on Maloney Road 48 years ago if he knew an industrial park would be there.
“This industrial has to go, it’s in the wrong spot and there’s other places in the county that could use that,” Peters said. “I understand growth, I truly do. But who the hell wants to live on Maloney and Frenchtown Road with tractor-trailers driving on them?”
Bill Horne adamantly told Jackson that he would not get away with developing wetlands and historic sites east of Maloney Road.
“Why don’t you take your project and go to Delaware where they build everything,” Horne asked Jackson.
Horne also urged the crowd to talk to the Maryland Department of the Environment and state representatives.
“That’s the only way we’re going to have a voice. You've got to stop this man,” he said.
Sean Davis, principal engineer with Morris & Ritchie, said the project could disturb wetlands only under the authority of MDE, and a mitigation process would need to be in place for it.
John Guns, who lives on Maloney Road, said that as a man who’s worked in the trucking industry for years, he already knows what the industrial site is and he wants nothing to do with it. He was also worried about the construction's impact on his wells, since it currently isn't potable.
“This is just something you’re throwing in our backyard,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, this is about somebody getting their pockets filled better than ever before in their life.”
Pamela Eckman, who spoke on behalf of her mother who lives on Frenchtown Road, also worried that construction would damage the home’s foundation.
Davis said that the residential homes would be built on with slab on grade, and there would be no digging required for basements.
Joe Long went through a laundry list of improvements he thought that Elkton needed before this development arrives, including additional police, transportation needs and increased quality of life.
“The houses we currently have are income-based, and the rental situation is out of control,” he said. “For the new industrial, who’s going to be working there? Most people in Elkton are fiends or dope addicts.”
Many in the crowd grumbled at Long’s last remarks, and a woman told him he was wrong to “bring everyone into it.”
John Conolly, who was against the development a decade ago and still against the development today, asked Jackson to explain his reasoning in placing an industrial park in the development.
“It’s hard for you to believe, but there’s actually demand of it. You have a Fortune 200 company [Trammell Crow] willing to spend the money to bring the jobs there,” Jackson said. “The big issue is how you make it work together, and it’s got to be live-work-play.”
To bring people to live in the residences, Jackson said that jobs and shopping options needed to be created as well. Davis also added that while Southfields looks like a lot, the reality is a lot would be preserved in its natural state.
“I would really like to know and work with the neighbors about what kind of buffers we can put in to adequately protect your home,” Davis said.
But for Conolly, the industrial did not pass common sense.
“You said in the Whig that if the plan doesn’t work for everyone it doesn’t work for anyone. I’ve lived here all my life, and the concept you have specific to the industrial, doesn’t work for me,” Conolly said to much applause.
Many others were focused on what jobs the industrial portion of Southfields would create. Lindsay Bergman-Debes said that those who work at Amazon would never be able to afford houses at a $300,000 price point.
All Jackson could say is that one potential tenant he was vetting averaged an annual salary of about $40,000 per employee. Many in the crowd shouted that number did not tell them anything.
Others focused on property values, like Jessica Williams. She wanted to know what would keep Jackson from not developing the property, as she saw in Phoenix, Ariz., when she lived there. A similar development was never filled, and property values dropped.
Connie Perry said that if she knew Southfields was coming, she would not have bought her house on Maloney Road.
“I think we have a right to know what’s going on in there. Amazon will hire anyone who walks in right on the spot, they don’t even care what their employees are like,” Perry said.
Many like Judy Bell were concerned about the noise, since traffic from Frenchtown and Maloney roads were already causing enough of a disturbance. Joe Winnington stressed that traffic needed to be studied in the summertime, because he’s seen drivers stuck at the Royal Farms on Route 213 for 30 minutes.
Ed Slaughter suggested to Jackson that he look into an office park or corporate headquarters, since that would mitigate most of the concerns.
“They work in the morning, they leave at 5 p.m. They park their cars. You don’t need a warehouse,” Slaughter said.
At the end of the two-hour meeting, Jackson told the Whig that the meeting was beneficial to get insight to what residents were most concerned about.
“My job is to identify issues and address them, there are certainly some issues I can’t address, but to an extent, there are some I can, from stormwater management infrastructure, traffic and schools,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.