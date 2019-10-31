ELKTON — With Halloween on Thursday, we’ve been getting spooked!
Matthew Hiland and his family may have the scariest Halloween house in Cecil County. The Hilands live in Thomson Estates, and numerous neighbors have been so freaked out by these delightfully ghoulish Halloween decorations, we couldn’t pass up the urge to share!
”They say we have the craziest house in the county,” said Hiland.
We’re planning to trick or treat there and see what horrors will haunt us! What do you think?
