Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.