NORTH EAST—The Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library is hosting the annual Crab Crawl on Saturday Sept. 11 in North East to raise money to support children’s literacy initiatives. Six different North East restaurants are participating in the event, each serving a different crab dish.

“Each restaurant will serve a different small plate, such as crab bisque from Port House Grill and crab balls from Pier One,” said library spokesperson Frazier Walker.

The six participating North east restaurants are Port House Grill, Pier 1, Bella Pizza, Woody’s Crab House, Snatcher’s Creekside, VFW Post #6027, along with North East Chocolates. The event has been annual since 2014.

This year, the annual crab art auction will feature around 15 decorated crab bushel baskets filled with a variety of items. Also new this year is a T-Shirt commemorating the event for sale for $28. Walker said a total of 300 tickets will be sold to the event.

Proceeds to the event help support the library’s programs including the Children’s Book Festival, which brings children’s book authors to Cecil County to talk to young readers, including Lee Bacon, whose book “The Last Human” is being turned into a feature film. Other programs supported by the event include SPARK, My Special Book, mobile outreach, and summer reading.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://ccplfriends.networkforgood.com/events/31566-crab-crawl-2021 a regular ticket costs $50.

Tickets will be picked up at the North East Green the day of the event on Saturday Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Each booklet has tickets foreach of the 6 participating restaurants. Readers who cannot attend the event but still want to support the library can go to this link https://ccplfriends.networkforgood.com/projects/59698-donate-to-the-friends-foundation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.