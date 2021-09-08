The Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library is hosting their annual Crab Crawl to raise money for library programs on Saturday Sept. 11. The foundation is introducing decorated crab bushel baskets as part of their crab art auction.
NORTH EAST—The Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library is hosting the annual Crab Crawl on Saturday Sept. 11 in North East to raise money to support children’s literacy initiatives. Six different North East restaurants are participating in the event, each serving a different crab dish.
“Each restaurant will serve a different small plate, such as crab bisque from Port House Grill and crab balls from Pier One,” said library spokesperson Frazier Walker.
The six participating North east restaurants are Port House Grill, Pier 1, Bella Pizza, Woody’s Crab House, Snatcher’s Creekside, VFW Post #6027, along with North East Chocolates. The event has been annual since 2014.
This year, the annual crab art auction will feature around 15 decorated crab bushel baskets filled with a variety of items. Also new this year is a T-Shirt commemorating the event for sale for $28. Walker said a total of 300 tickets will be sold to the event.
Proceeds to the event help support the library’s programs including the Children’s Book Festival, which brings children’s book authors to Cecil County to talk to young readers, including Lee Bacon, whose book “The Last Human” is being turned into a feature film. Other programs supported by the event include SPARK, My Special Book, mobile outreach, and summer reading.
