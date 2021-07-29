FAIR HILL — For Lauren Levy, health officer for the Cecil County Health Department, the push to get more folks vaccinated against COVID is about education.
“We’ve asked those who have not (been vaccinated) what would change their minds and some said, ‘nothing,’” Levy said.
However with the surge of the Delta variant, she notices some minds are changing.
As of Tuesday the county’s positivity rate was up to 5.59% after being less than 1% a month ago.
Cecil County has has almost 6,500 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020. To date about 42% of the county has been vaccinated once; one of the lowest rates in the state. Just under 39% have had that second dose and 3,350 have opted for the single dose vaccine.
Levy said she’s heard all the excuses for not getting one of the three vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration under its Emergency Use Authorization and she can counter all of them.
“Some people really don’t like needles so the J&J is the one for them,” Levy said, directing the phobic to the so called “one and done” Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The J&J is also good for those who are hard to reach,” she said, adding there’s no need to come back for the second shot.
“There’s a fair amount of demand for the Pfizer vaccine,” she said, adding she was not sure of the reason.
Levy also tries to dispel the fear of flu-like illness some get — lasting 24- to 36- hours — after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“It’s better to have one day than to get the virus,” she said.
That’s especially true with the Delta variant that is sweeping around the world and sickening those not yet vaccinated; often with fatal results.
Some report there were little to no side effects after getting the Pfizer second dose, with those people suggesting the hydration ahead of that dose is the key.
“Hydration is good advice,” Levy said, noting it was advice she forget for her own second dose and became ill for about a day. “I definitely give people the hydration advice.”
While the mass vaccination sites are now few and far between, Levy said the push continues to reach the pockets of people that remain hesitant, for whatever reason. That includes a booth at the Cecil County Fair.
“We are trying to figure out how to make this as convenient as possible,” she said.
Two dozen got a first dose Tuesday night and almost 20 did likewise Saturday.
“It’s not huge numbers but it’s one more person protected,” Levy said.
Those getting either Moderna or Pfizer get an immediate appointment for that important second dose, which is administered 28 days later.
Brayden Haupt, 12, was one of those getting the first dose of the Pfizer Wednesday night. While he wasn’t sure why, his father knew.
“He was kind of indifferent,” Alan Haupt said of his son. “He’s not going to raise his hand to take a needle but I guess he trusts his parents’ judgment.”
Levy said people should be talking to their own healthcare provider to get the truth about the efficacy and side effects of the vaccines. The vaccine is now widely available at doctors offices, clinics and pharmacies. The health department is on the lookout for opportunities to reach pockets of people that want to be vaccinated.
Anyone in need of the vaccine can also contact the health department at 410-996-1005.
