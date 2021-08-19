Maryland Covid Data:

Statewide Cases Deaths PD Vaccination Rate

483,641 9,695 221* 60.415%

Hospitalizations 45,174

Vaccine Doses Administered 7,394,761

Doses Distributed 9,102,920

Persons Fully Vaccinated 3,652,486

Persons Partially Vaccinated 3,742,275

Close Counties

Baltimore 68,416 1,661 41* 58.8%

Cecil 6,830 159 2* 46.9%

Chester 35,056 830 - 55.4%

Harford 17,461 300 6* 58.2%

Kent 1,418 49 2* 57.5%

Lancaster 50,729 1,180 - 51.7%

New Castle 63,819 821 94* 54.2%

Sources: Maryland Department of Health and the CDC

* Probable death: death certificate lists COVID-19 as cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test.

