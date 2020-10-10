ELKTON — At least seven inmates at the Cecil County Detention Center have been tested for COVID-19 since Thursday but a spokesman for the correctional facility on Landing Lane said this is an ever-changing situation.
Lt. Michael Holmes with the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that staff at the jail have also tested positive.
Numbers among both the inmates and staff were not available yet, Holmes said. There are 236 people currently being held there."
We had seven inmates with symptoms," he said. These were on a tier and not work-release, he added. "This is the first outbreak of COVID that we have had at the facility."
Inmates that tested positive are in isolation away from the general population and staff are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).
"We are working with the Cecil County Health Department and (detention center) medical staff to care for the inmates," he said.
While contact tracing for staff that have tested positive is happening, Holmes said it's almost unnecessary for the inmates.
"Obviously inside the facility we know who's been in contact with who," Holmes said.
Holmes said visitations, which have been suspended since March, are still off limits bit inmates have been given more phone calls.
