ELKTON — While a lot of folks were worrying about Halloween, organizations across Cecil County who help needy families provide Christmas gifts are planning how to fill a huge gap left by the cancellation of Shop With A Cop.
“It was a tough decision for everybody,” said Jimmy Russell, founder of SWAC-Cecil County. “But it’s just not going to work.”
Russell said the event — which would have celebrated its 10th anniversary this year — that pairs up to 300 children ages 2-12 with a law enforcement officer to shop for Christmas gifts at Walmart in North East is too large a venture during a pandemic.
“We’d be putting too many people in jeopardy,” Russell said. Not only law enforcement, but the army of volunteers and store staff would be in close contact. “We just didn’t see any options.”
He added SWAC was having trouble finding a way to cover the event with insurance.
“And what if we infected a child?” he said, referring to one of the key elements of the event; when the kids ride in a squad car from North East Fire House to Walmart in the North East Plaza.
While the board of directors made its decision weeks ago, Russell only recently made the news public over social media:
“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the postponement of our next Shop With A Cop, Cecil County event until December 2021,” the post reads. “With continuing public health concerns, we cannot in good conscience ask our participants or volunteers to put themselves or their families at risk.”
So now it means other benevolent groups or individuals will likely have to take some of these children on top of those already on the radar of each.
“We already have almost 30 kids identified,” said Danielle Hemling, director of Perryville Outreach Program. She said Susie Gough, a school counselor at Perryville Elementary School usually selects children for SWAC, but these will be referred to the POP instead. “So we will continue as planned like we do every year.”
Like Hemling, Deb Forsythe said Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association also has a list of families with which they are familiar and know of the needs. However they are taking no new applications and COVID is just one of the reasons.
“Our numbers continue to drop,” she said of the families coming to CCEA for Christmas assistance. What few they have had have been out of their service area. Plus, the majority of volunteers are senior citizens, the population for which COVID-19 is most troubling. “This was going to be our final year for a toy drive anyway.”
Youth Empowerment Services works with Toys For Tots to serve the families involved with its organization, said Beth Creek, executive director.
“For our older teens McCool Insurance Agency does a tree,” Creek said, noting the Toys For Tots only gives to children up to age 12.
Churches and offices across the county are also known to take on the adoption of these families; something which will be more in demand this year thanks to a loss of jobs or income due to the novel coronavirus.
“It looks like a lot of people will be more like Santa this year,” Forsythe said.
Creek said many of these churches and organizations are staffed by retirees as well, which may mean restrictions for what each would be able to do this Christmas season.
“The bulk of the staff are all in that age range that should not be out,” she said.
The money Shop With A Cop, Cecil County had raised will be held in their account for the future, Russell said.
“Because of COVID we have not been able to do much fundraising,” he said. “We are going to roll over our funds to next year.”
