COVID-19: Cecil County is reopening!

Here’s what we know so far, as of May 30:
THE COVID-19 DEATH TOLL IN CECIL COUNTY HAS RISEN TO 27. CECIL COUNTY NOW HAS 382 CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19. OF THOSE 250 HAVE BEEN RELEASED FROM CONFINEMENT.
According to the Cecil County Health Department Calvert Manor Health Care has 112 confirmed cases between residents and staff and 16 residents have died. Nursing home statistics are released by the Maryland Health Department every Wednesday.
The mandatory stay at home order has been lifted by Gov. Larry Hogan and replaced with a “Safer at Home” advisory. HOWEVER residents are urged to continue to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
There remains a declared State of Emergency in Cecil County and Maryland.
Government
Cecil County is following Maryland and lifted the stay at home order as well as following all the rules set forth by the state for Phase 1 of reopening the county and the state.
Starting Friday May 29 at 5 outdoor dining can be offered at restaurants in Cecil County, provided all CDC guidance is followed for social distancing. Tables, booths and menus are required to have regular cleaning. Social organizations such as VFWs, American Legions and other groups can offer activities within the guidelines. Outdoor activities including camps, public pools and drive-in theaters may also open, again, within the approved guidelines
All branches of Cecil Public Libraries will re-open June 10 with contact-free lending and other services. More details are coming.
The Maryland Comptroller’s Office is re-opening its Elkton offices Monday June 1 with limited staffing. Anyone needing to come to the office at 103 Chesapeake Boulevard, Suite D in Elkton must make an appointment by calling 410-996-0465. At the office all CDC protocols must be followed including face masks and social distancing.
The tax filing deadline for personal and business taxes have been extended to July 15.
Chesapeake City has postponed its Canal 5K Run/Walk that was set for June 27 and will hold it instead on Oct. 3 in conjunction with Conquer The Bridge.
Frank Vari, the force behind the race that raises funds to support Chesapeake City’s recycling program, said if the pandemic measures also cancel Conquer the Bridge both events would return in 2021.
Anyone who has already registered for the 5K is automatically entered in Conquer the Bridge, Vari said.
Perry Point VA Medical Center is closed to the public until further notice. This includes all buildings, walking trails and other amenities on the campus.
Maryland Toll Facilities is extending the expiration date of money in their E-ZPass discount plan account. Bay Bridge Shoppers Plan has been extended from 90 to 150 days. Meanwhile, plans for the Hatem, Tydings and Key Bridges, as well as the Fort McHenry and Harbor Tunnels have been extended from 45 to 90 days to allow for expenditure of money in the account.
Any E-ZPass account holders whose job situation has changed so that, even with the extension the money will not be spent, should contact the office about making changes or cancellations. 1-888-321-6824 or ezpassmd.com.
Once the state of emergency is lifted, anyone with an E-ZPass account will have 30 days to replenish their account.
Also, anyone who has received a video tolling notice, or notice of toll due letter also has a grace period. Civil penalties have been suspended and any due dates of March 17 or later won’t be due until 30 days after the state of emergency is lifted.
Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools, Karen Salmon, has closed all public schools for the rest of the current academic year. Parents should check with their schools about retrieving student property from desks and lockers.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has closed all its branches and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program facilities.
All drivers licenses and other certifications issued by the state are effective until further notice, if the expiration date falls after March 11.
Vehicle registration renewal, insurance compliance, change of address and flag fee information will still be available online at mva.maryland.gov
At least 12 VEIP testing stations will converted to COVID-19 test sites. To get tested the person must have symptoms of the novel coronavirus and a letter or orders from a doctor. The closest to Cecil County at this time is in Bel Air.
Rising Sun has re-opened Triangle Dog Park. Diddie Richardson and Veterans Memorial Park also are open for walking, jogging and bicycling. Playgrounds and basketball courts are still off limits.
Perryville has re-opened all its town parks but with stipulations including no use of playground equipment, picnic tables, tennis courts and ball fields. The parks may only be used for walking, jogging and bicycling.
All Cecil County parks are open but playgrounds and basketball courts are off limits. You are asked to observe social distancing and keep groups to less than 10. All parks and recreation programs and facilities rentals are cancelled.
Elkton Parks and Recreation has cancelled all activities and room rentals. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 410-620-7964 or by email at parks@elkton.org with questions.
Cecil County’s Administration Building at 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton is closed to the public.
Only those personnel whose presence is required for proper operations will be on their job site.
Cecil County Commuter Connection has been suspended indefinitely. Anyone who needs help with transportation should contact Cecil Transit at 410-996-5295, option 2.
The following service modifications have been made:
- The Cross County Connection will now end at 6:54 PM at the Acme in the Big Elk Mall.
- The Glasgow Connection continues to operate as a demand response service. Customers should request a ride at least an hour before their scheduled stop time. The service area of the route has been extended to serve the Belle Hill Road and Fletchwood Road stops on Route 279.
- The Elkton-Newark Connection and the Commuter Connection is temporarily suspended until further notice.
The Cecil County Health Department remains closed but all employees that can telework are on the job. Services are still being provided. Call 410-996-5550 with any questions.
•••
Port Deposit declared its own State of Emergency and in doing so also closed all its parks in a further effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. However the boat launch at Marina Park is now open.
Rising Sun, Perryville, and Elkton town halls are closed but some operations are still available including permits, paying water and sewer bills and other interaction.
Likewise Port Deposit town hall is also closed to walk-in visits from the public. To contact a specific department go to www.elkton.org, portdeposit.org, perryvillemd.org or risingsunmd.org
Perryville’s town hall is completely closed on Fridays.
Customers of Rising Sun’s water and sewer system who pay their bill online would be refunded the convenience charge until further notice. Late fees and shut offs are suspended as well.
Elkton utility customers can drop off payments in the secure box in the front lobby of Elkton Town Hall or pay online at https://payments.tprosecure.com/md/elkton/paymentcenter/paymenta.asp
Rising Sun Historic Preservation and the planning commission meetings are cancelled.
Towns will continue to issue permits, although interior inspections will only be performed if it is a matter of safety or health.
Police and public works in each jurisdiction will continue as usual.
The Cecil County Detention Center has suspended all inmate visitation including volunteers and clergy. Religious services are also suspended until further notice.
•••
Harford County Public Libraries will offer drive thru or curbside pick up service beginning June 8. Customers can call or order materials online. Pick up hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•••
Cecil County Animal Services is taking donations for the animals in its care. Dog and cat food, treats, and toys can be left in a donation box to the rear of the shelter at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway south of Chesapeake City.
Schools
Harford Community College has made the decision to continue with online learning only for its summer semester.
The Rising Sun High School Banquet will be held Sept. 19. Newsletters and reservation forms will be mailed to alumni members in August.
For more information call 410-658-5043.
Community
Havre de Grace and Bel Air have cancelled their Independence Day parades and fireworks.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its 33rd Annual Chamber Golf Classic for August 27. Go to cecilchamber.com for details including sponsorships and foursomes.
SunFest, the annual street festival in Rising Sun that was to be held June 6, has been canceled.
•••
Ray of Hope Mission Center is closed until further notice. Donations of food or cash to purchase food for those in need are welcome. Go to http://www.rayofhopemissioncenter.com
Also, with the closure, DO NOT leave donations at the door or anywhere else on the property.
•••
The Cecil County Help Center in Elkton is closed to the public. If you are in need of emergency food, please contact Cecil County Department of Social Services at 410-996-0100 for screening and referral.
•••
COVID-19 testing is available at ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton by appointment only. Patients must obtain a prescription from their primary care doctor to get the test conducted. Your doctor will determine if you meet the criteria.
There are regulations on visitors and the number of people allowed in certain patient areas at the hospital. No visitors are allowed at the hospital or outpatient services until further notice, with the following exceptions:
• One visitor is permitted for patients in end-of-life care.
• One visitor is permitted to support laboring mothers.
• One support person is permitted for patients in the emergency department or outpatient practices.
• Two visitors are permitted for pediatric patients.
Churches
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Colora will return to worship in its sanctuary June 14.
•••
The Cecil County Health Department has issued guidance to houses of worship in keeping with CDC regulations for protecting the congregation from the spread of COVID-19. To view the full list of recommendations go to http://cecilcountyhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/dlm_uploads/2020/05/Letter-to-Faith-Community.pdf
•••
Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton offers a nightly prayer service at 7 p.m. on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ICCparish/
•••
Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church near Fair Hill offers a Sunday morning Facebook live worship service at 8:30.
•••
Church of the Good Shepherd in Perryville offers its 4 p.m. mass and daily prayer services on its YouTube channel, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-XfQ_wH9S73SUfiBTU1O3w/videos
•••
Pleasant View Baptist Church will continue its drive-in worship services every Sunday at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. Church officials assure everyone that all public safety protocols are being followed, with proper spacing of vehicles at the church on Downin Lane in Port Deposit.
The services will also be available online at pvbchurch.com
The Episcopal Diocese of Easton, which includes Episcopal churches in Cecil County, has extended the closure and will not worship with their congregations through May 31, according The Right Rev. San Marray, bishop.
“I am convinced the time isn’t appropriate to authorize resumption of physical in-person worship,” Marray said in an email Friday. However, I am confident we will be able to open our doors soon with a gradual and informed reentry process.”
Elkton Presbyterian Church has cancelled all church activities including worship services until further notice. The Food Pantry and Financial Outreach Office is also closed during this time, however the Elkton Community Kitchen will continue to serve lunch on Friday, providing bagged lunch from the back door of the church at 209 East Main St. Call the church office 410-398-4636 for further updates.
Businesses
American Home and Hardware at the corner of Bridge and Main Streets in Elkton is offering curbside pick-up and online ordering. Delivery continues to be an option. The store has maintained its usual hours; 7-5 Monday through Friday and 7:30-5 on Saturdays.
To order online go to elktonsupply.com
•••
The chambers of commerce in Cecil County are working to help businesses with the paperwork needed to apply for Maryland and federal grants and loans.
Here is a checklist to determine eligibility and to guide you through the application process: https://files.constantcontact.com/15ff6f49001/7a8b69e1-15e6-4eeb-ba5d-012e385e54c6.pdf
•••
Harford Bank, with two Elkton branches, Bridge and High Street and in the Southfield Park Center, has closed all it’s lobbies, allowing customer traffic only through the drive in windows.
Online banking and ATMs remain in service.
•••
While all APGFCU branch lobbies in Cecil County remain closed all branches with drive-thru service are now available including Elkton, Chesapeake City and North East, as well as the Laurel Bush, Edgewood, Forest Hill and Aberdeen locations in Harford County. The Rising Sun branch will remain closed, except for lobby access to the ATM.
Saturday hours also return as well as the night deposit box. Branches will be open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., until 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Online, telephone and mobile banking will still be available.
•••
Howard Bank will only operate by its drive-in windows until further notice. The move is being made to protect workers and the public from the spread of COVID-19.
Like most financial institutions, Howard Bank also has full-service online banking and a mobile app. Go to www.howardbank.com for details or call 410-878-3355 to reach the Rising Sun branch.
•••
Citing the hardships that may effect some with lost work due to quarantine situation connected to COVID-19 Delmarva Power has decided to extend the temporary cessation of cut-off notices and will waive new late payment fees now until at least July 1.
Those with trouble making a payment should contact the utility immediately to make arrangements and get information on assistance from agencies that can help.
Likewise, anyone whose power has already been shut off by the utility should call 800-375-7117 and begin the reconnection process. A DPL official will help you make payment arrangements and connect you with agencies to assist you in getting up to date.
Also, Delmarva Power is warning customers about the additional headache of scammers. These scam calls threaten shut off of electric, which cannot happen during this state of emergency.
Any customer who believes he or she has been the target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Delmarva Power immediately at 800-375-7117 to report the situation.
