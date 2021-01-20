ELKTON — There is a backlog of Cecil County Circuit Court criminal cases in which defendants are seeking jury trials — which, under the latest “restricted emergency operations” order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, will not resume here and elsewhere in Maryland until April 23.
But the number of backlogged cases, while still posing a burden on the court system here, isn’t as staggering as it appears at first glance, according to Cecil County Circuit Court Administrator Matthew Barrett.
“Don’t get me wrong, there is still an extra burden on the court because there are nearly 200 (new) cases on top of the normal caseload right now,” Barrett said, before opining, “But it is not as daunting as it sounds.”
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued her first restricted emergency operations order on March 16, after the pandemic had infiltrated Maryland earlier that month, and it included the statewide halting of jury trials.
What followed was a series of order extensions and, or, modifications through the spring, summer and fall of 2020, because the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland remained about the same or increased at times during that time frame. In making her orders, Barbera closely monitored the status of COVID-19 through information released by the Center for Disease Control and state and local health officials.
As a result, during the past 10 months, there has been only a six-week period — Oct. 5 through Nov. 16 — in which jury trials were conducted in Cecil County and the other jurisdictions in Maryland. Moreover, there were 37 other weeks during that 43-week period in which jury trials were prohibited here and elsewhere in this state.
Between March 16 and Thursday, 951 Cecil County criminal cases bound for jury trials were initiated by way of indictments, criminal informations or jury prayers made in district court, where jury trials are never an option, only bench trials, according to Barrett.
Although jury trials have been off the table for most of the past 10 months, every other type of criminal and civil courtroom proceeding has continued in Cecil County on a daily basis, he noted.
As a result, 782 of those new 951 criminal cases postured for jury trials already have been resolved through plea agreements, dismissals, bench trials — a procedure in which a judge delivers the verdict after hearing all testimony and viewing all evidence — and “a couple of other miscellaneous ways that a case can be closed out,” Barrett reported.
(Falling under the category of “miscellaneous ways” of closing out a case, local prosecutors closed the books on at least one of their criminal cases, for example, when federal prosecutors assumed jurisdiction of the matter and it was transferred to the federal court system.)
The adjudication of those 782 cases has carved the number of new jury-trial matters arising since March 16 to 169.
“The real key in my mind is that, even though we haven’t been able to hold jury trials, we have worked hard to resolve these cases,” Barrett commented.
Along those lines, according to Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer, it appears that the remaining 169 cases of the batch initiated between March 16 and Thursday are bound for jury trials after defendants in those matters have rejected plea deals offered by prosecutors.
“All of those cases are scheduled for jury trials,” Dellmyer told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday, explaining that prosecutors have advanced each of those matters as far as possible, short of trial.
Pre-coronavirus criminal cases
Those 169 yet-to-be resolved, new jury-trial cases in Cecil County Circuit Court are heaped upon dozens of pending jury-trial cases that were on the books before March 16.
Some of those criminal cases that predate March 16 were adjudicated in jury trials held between Oct. 5 and Nov. 16 — the only period in which such proceedings were conducted here and elsewhere in Maryland since March 16.
Several precautions were taken to protect jurors, judges, lawyers, witnesses and court staff during those jury trials. For example, in addition to mandatory mask-wearing, which always applies to anyone who sets foot in Cecil County courthouses, jurors in each of the four courtrooms were scattered in pews in a reserved section of the public gallery, instead of being placed in the close-quartered chairs in the jury box.
(Civil jury trials were conducted during those six weeks, too. It is noteworthy that there also is a coronavirus-related backlog of Cecil County Circuit Court civil cases in which defendants are seeking jury trials. Unlike criminal cases, in which the State of Maryland is the complaining party and is represented by prosecutors who are county employees, lawyers on both sides of a civil case typically are private practice attorneys.)
As did Barrett, Dellmyer reported that, although jury trials have been shut down for all but six weeks since March 16, all other courtroom business relating to criminal and civil cases has continued almost without a hitch, either remotely or in-person.
That list of courtroom activities includes bench trials, plea hearings, sentence hearings and case dismissals, in addition to an array of pre-trial proceedings. The list of still-active pre-trial proceedings includes arraignments, bail reviews, motions hearings, status conferences, pre-trial conferences, juvenile court hearings and adult drug court sessions.
It is noteworthy that the restricted emergency operations orders issued by Barbera include a clause that gives each jurisdiction in Maryland discretion regarding if and how it will conduct courtroom business — except when it comes to the halting of jury trials.
“Unlike a lot of other places in the state, we haven’t stopped. We really cannot do our jobs if we’re are not in the courtroom. We’re in court every single day,” said Dellmyer, who is one of 15 SAO prosecutors. “We have been in operation, handling motions, pleas, sentencings, bench trials — everything we can do right now, except for jury trials.”
The strategy is to move along every criminal case as far is it can be advanced, under the circumstances, so when jury trials are able to resume on April 23, most, if not all, of the pre-trial proceedings will have been handled — depending on when the matter first originated, according to Dellmyer.
“We are handling three or four times more cases on a day than usual,” Dellmyer said.
(At times during this pandemic, the SAO, as have other courthouse departments, placed employees into work groups in which members of one group would work inside the office or in the courtroom while others would work remotely. The idea was this: If a member of the group assigned to working inside the courthouse contracted COVID-19 or was even exposed to it, the group that had been working remotely would then report for in-person duty.)
After reporting that he and his prosecutors have been moving many criminal cases along in the process during the pandemic, Dellmyer stressed that the backlog of criminal cases scheduled for jury trials has not altered how the SAO handles criminal matters.
“We’re not doing fire sales for pleas. In other words, we are not offering lenient pleas just to clear a backlog. Every criminal case is handled on its merits,” Dellmyer emphasized, before remarking, “My goal is always public safety and aggressive prosecution.”
Prioritizing cases
Barring more coronavirus-related setbacks, the jury commissioner will mail jury-duty notices to about 400 randomly selected Cecil County residents on or around March 10 in preparation for the resumption of jury trials on April 23. (With April 23 falling on a Friday, jury trials likely will not actually resume here until April 26.)
“Jury duty notices are sent out about six weeks in advance of when jurors are needed,” Barrett noted.
A big consideration in determining the order in which jury trials will be held is the Hicks Rule, also known as the “speedy trial” rule, which dictates that a defendant must be tried or must have his or her case adjudicated in some other fashion within 180 days after arraignment or the official appearance, or entry, of his or her defense lawyer in the case.
Giving prosecutors some breathing room in meeting that legal obligation, the restricted emergency operations orders have included the suspension of the Hicks Rule during the periods in which jury trials were prohibited.
More specifically, although 304 days passed between March 16 and Thursday, only 42 of those days fell under the authority of the Hicks Rule and, therefore, were subtracted from the number of remaining days each criminal defendant had of his or her 180 days.
That 42-day period occurred from Oct. 5 through Nov. 16.
“It’s like a stopwatch. It wasn’t running for the period of time when jury trials were suspended,” Barrett said, further explaining that the stopwatch started ticking again on Oct. 5, after more than seven months of inactivity, and then stopped again on Nov. 16, when, once again, jury trials were halted because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maryland.
Criminal cases awaiting jury trials will be prioritized in other ways, too, in addition to fast-tracking the ones in which the 180 days allotted by the Hicks Rule are close to expiration.
For example, according to Dellmyer, it is likely that a criminal case involving out-of-state witnesses who live a great distance away from here would go to jury trial before one in which the witnesses live and work in Cecil County or nearby.
“There is a backlog, and we will be ranking our cases in a number of ways as we work our way through it,” Dellmyer said.
